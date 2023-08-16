News and highlights from Day 1 of Packers’ joint practices with Patriots

The Green Bay Packers will welcome Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots to Ray Nitschke Field for a pair of joint practices on Wednesday and Thursday. The two-day event kicks off Wednesday with a practice starting at 10:30 a.m. in Green Bay.

The joint practice will provide an incredible evaluation of where Matt LaFleur’s team stands entering the second preseason week.

Matt LaFleur's pre-practice press conference

— On facing Bill Belichick: “You always want to go against people you respect.” LaFleur said the Packers reached out to the Patriots about doing joint practices.

— LaFleur has been “really impressed” with seventh-round pick Grant DuBose since he returned from a back injury.

— On Carrington Valentine: Packers have to look at ways of getting him on the field but the rookie has to “keep progressing.” Says the defense will look at everything when it comes to constructing the secondary, including moving Rasul Douglas around.

— David Bakhtiari won’t practice on Wednesday. Plan is for him to practice on Thursday, but it’s fluid. Jaire Alexander might be available. Eric Stokes will remain on the PUP list.

— Ready for anything against Bill Belichick’s defense. Good test for his guys to see where they are at in a practice setting. “I have no idea what’s coming.”

— No 1-on-1s for the offensive and defensive linemen. Made it a point to emphasize no fighting during joint practices.

— On Elgton Jenkins: In a perfect world he’ll stay at left guard, but he has to be ready to play anywhere.

