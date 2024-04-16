News-Herald's John Kampf receives award from NEO athletic administrators association

Apr. 15—News-Herald sports writer John Kampf was named a winner of the Ralph Quesinberry Award by the Northeastern Ohio Interscholastic Athletic Administration Association on April 15.

According to the NOIAAA, the Ralph Quesinberry Award is bestowed upon individuals "from outside the field of interscholastic athletics for their outstanding contribution and tremendous service to the NEOIAAA and its member schools." The presentation was made as part of the NOIAAA's annual awards luncheon at DoubleTree in Independence.

In his 22nd year at The News-Herald, Kampf said "I am thankful for the administrators, coaches, players and families who I have worked with the last 33 years for making this the most enjoyable job imaginable."

Among his other career achievements, Kampf is an inductee into the Ashtabula County Basketball Hall of Fame, received the Ohio Wrestling Coaches Association's Media Service Award in 2019, the Sandy Cageao "Raising the Hand of a Champion" award in 2018 and was the National Football Foundation's Ohio Sportswriter of the Year in 2017.

Kampf was one of three people to be named Ralph Quesinberry Award winners on April 15, along with Brad Bournival of the Akron Beacon Journal and former OHSAA executive director Jerry Snodgrass.

Other area honorees at the NEOIAAA luncheon on April 15 were:

—Melinda Allen of Perry, who was named the middle school athletic director of the year.

Aside from her duties as middle school AD, Allen is the head junior high football coach, JV girls basketball and softball coach and head coach of Perry's high school girls flag football team. She is also the team statistician for the boys football team.

—Madison's J.P. Dragas, Mentor's Rudy Reilly and Perry's A.J. Rockwell, each of whom were named recipients of the Phil Cassella Scholarship.

—Mentor's Jeff Cassella, Madison's John Dragas and North's Dennis Reilly for 15 years of service as AD, NDCL's Jason Baxter, Beaumont's Tim Ertle and Berkshire's Brian Hiscox for 10 years of service as AD.