News-Herald softball Top of the Crop for May 6

May 6—TOP OF THE CROP

Softball

1: (2) Mentor 16-7

2: (3) Riverside 16-8

3: (1) Gilmour 10-2

4: (4) North 15-7

5: (5) Chardon 17-7

6: (6) South 12-9

7: (7) Perry 17-7

8: (9) Wickliffe 13-3

9: (8) Kenston 11-13

10: (10) NDCL 9-10

Crop comments: With a win over Gilmour, Mentor takes over the top spot. The class off the GCC, the Cardinals are 9-0 in league play. ... It's probably not fair to drop Gilmour to No. 3, but is there any team playing better than No. 2 Riverside right now? The Beavers have won eight in a row, including wins over South and Chardon. The WRC comes down to a winner-take-all completion of a game (tied 0-0 in the fourth) on May 9 against No. 5 North. Speaking of the Rangers, they beat fellow Crop teams Kenston and Perry last week by a combined score of 35-7. Whew. ... Chardon comes in at No. 5. The Hilltoppers are super young, so being 17-7 in the regular season is impressive, if not unexpected. ... South is No. 6 and Perry is No. 7. The Pirates beat Wickliffe last week, hence the Blue Devils are right behind the Pirates at No. 8. ... Kenston lost to Wickliffe, so that puts the Bombers at No. 9. Kenston is 11-13 overall, but is 9-5 outside the loaded WRC. ... NDCL is No. 10.