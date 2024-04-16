News-Herald softball Top of the Crop for April 15

Apr. 15—TOP OF THE CROP

Softball

1: (3) North 8-2

2: (2) Chardon 5-3

3: (1) Riverside 7-4

4: (4) Mentor 7-3

5: (5) Gilmour 3-0

6: (6) Perry 8-2

7: (7) South 4-1

8: (9) Madison 1-2

9: (NR) Wickliffe 2-0

10: (8) NDCL 2-7

Dropped out: Geneva 1-4

Crop comments: There is a lot of movement, especially with North taking the top spot with wins over No. 2 Chardon and No. 4 Mentor. Additionally, Chardon upended former No. 1 Riverside. But with a slew of Crop bouts this week, changes could come next week — or slots will be solidified. ... North plays Riverside twice this week, as well as Chardon. Chardon plays No. 7 South twice and has a rematch with North. And Riverside — whew — where do we start? In what might be the toughest week in recent memory for an area team, Riverside plays North twice, Austintown-Fitch, Mentor and Walsh Jesuit this week. ... No. 4 Mentor has won three in a row since its loss to North. ... No. 5 Gilmour is unbeaten at 3-0. The Lancers have scored 45 runs in three games. They play No. 6 Perry on April 15. ... The Pirates are off to a good start at 8-2. Crop bouts with Gilmour and Madison (April 18) will be important proving grounds for them. ... South is 4-1 and checks in at No. 7. But games against Mayfield and Chardon will give the Rebels a chance to make a jump next week. ... Madison is 1-2 and has a quintet of games this week, including an April 18 game against Perry. ... Wickliffe is only 2-0 but has a strong hitting lineup and will be a factor in the CVC. ... The last slot could go in many directions, but NDCL — although at 2-7 — has played a tough schedule. That will pay off for them down the road.