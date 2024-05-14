News-Herald softball Top of the Crop for May 13 (final of season)

May 13—TOP OF THE CROP

Softball

1 (2) Riverside 16-8

2: (4) North 17-7

3: (1) Mentor 16-9

4: (3) Gilmour 12-2

5: (5) Chardon 19-8

6: (6) South 13-11

7: (7) Perry 17-8

8: (8) Wickliffe 14-4

9: (9) Kenston 13-13

10: (10) NDCL 9-12

Crop comments: The final Crop of the season confirms what we've felt pretty much all season long: There's a clear top five and a clear second five. In this final edition, there's movement up top, but the second five remain intact from last week. ... Via Mentor's loss to North in a tournament game, the previous No. 1 Cardinals drop to No. 3. Riverside, which plays Louisville in Division I tourney action on May 13 and then a half-game against North on May 14, takes the top spot. That suspended game with North is scoreless in the fourth inning and is for the WRC title. ... No. 2 North beat Mentor and South to claim the 2-spot. The Rangers have a tournament game with Hoover on May 13 and then have the Riverside game a day later. ... Mentor is at No. 3 and needs to beat Brunswick on May 14 for the outright GCC title. ... Gilmour didn't deserve to drop a spot after clubbing Perry for a sectional title, but the Lancers have a recent head-to-head loss to No. 3 Mentor, so... Chardon plays Glenoak on May 13 in a tournament game. A win gives the young Hilltoppers a 20-win season that few saw coming because of their youth. ... South ended the season 13-11 after a night game loss to North last week. ... Perry stays at No. 7 after a tourney loss to Gilmour. The Pirates can win the CVC Lake with a win over Lakeside and if Madison beats Edgewood once (they play twice this week). ... Wickliffe won the CVC Valley title and at 14-4 outscored the opposition, 164-61, this year. Wow. ... Kenston beat Ravenna Southeast and Hubbard in tournament play, and now play Canfield on May 14. It's been a strong season for the Bombers. ... NDCL wraps up the Crop at 9-12, but played a tough schedule.