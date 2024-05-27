News-Herald Senior Bowl canceled for foreseeable future

May 26—The News-Herald Senior Bowl will no longer exist for the foreseeable future.

The decision to cancel the event going forward stems from not being able to construct rosters at key positions. That — along with the COVID-19 pandemic — forced The Senior Bowl to be canceled three times in four years, starting in 2020.

The all-star football game was created in 2011, and featured the area's top senior players. It rotated between the football stadiums at Mentor and Mayfield High Schools. Willoughby South was set to host the 2023 game but that was canceled. The Hooley House in Mentor was a longtime sponsor of the event. Lake Health System was a longtime provider of on-site trainers.

"Cancelling The News-Herald Senior Bowl wasn't an easy decision," said N-H Sports Editor Mark Podolski. "A tradition was built in the area for more than a decade, and the game was an important date on the calendar for The News-Herald.

"However, the logistics that went into forming two all-stars teams to go head to head on game day became a challenge. Special thanks goes to all the fans who supported The Senior Bowl through the years, Hooley House, Lake Health System and those at Mentor and Mayfield that helped The News-Herald host the event."

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, it was a challenge maintaining a year-to-year schedule. The all-star game was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID.

The game returned in 2022 but The Senior Bowl was again cancelled in 2023 due to a lack of numbers at key positions.

The 2022 Senior Bowl marked the 10th game played in the series. The event began in 2011 with the Blue Team winning a thriller, 28-26. Willoughby South quarterback Ray Russ was the first MVP of The N-H Senior Bowl.

The game was played nine consecutive seasons until 2019 before COVID forced the cancellation of the games in 2020 and 2021.