May 16—Ella Predina Mentor>>Girls lacrosse Junior>>Mid/draw specialist On the field: Had seven goals, five groundballs and seven draw controls against Beaumont. Has over 40 goals and an 85% draw control rate this season, both team highs. Off the field: Began playing lacrosse in fourth grade. Also joined gymnastics, but picked up lacrosse again in high school. [...]

