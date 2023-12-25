News-Herald hockey Top of the Crop for Dec. 25

Dec. 25—TOP OF THE CROP

Hockey

1: (1) University 17-2

2: (2) Gilmour 5-10-1

3: (3) Mentor 7-6

4: (4) Benedictine 3-7

5: (5) Kenston 9-0-1

Crop comments: Holiday or not, the Crop must go on. The same logic applies for University, which went 3-0 this week with wins in Columbus over Upper Arlington and Olentangy Liberty, then a dominant 3-1 win at Crop No. 2 Gilmour. At 17-2 and with a head-to-head win over the Lancers, and no scheduled meeting again until February, US is looking pretty good for a wire-to-wire Crop No. 1 run. ... Gilmour did well to bounce back from the loss in the Battle of SOM to edge Walsh Jesuit, 2-1, on Dec. 23. ... Mentor handled its lone business with a GCHSHL Red mercy-rule win over Olmsted Falls. ... Benedictine had a rough go of it in its lone action of the week, a setback Dec. 23 to Rocky River in GCHSHL Red action. ... Kenston was idle and will be back in action for a holiday tournament at Kent State starting Dec. 29. Yes, when the Bombers do get back on the ice, they will be under strong consideration to ascend in the Crop.