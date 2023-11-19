News-Herald to hand out football awards at Hooley House Nov. 20

Nov. 19—A capacity crowd is expected to be on hand when The News-Herald announces the winners of this year's Tony Fisher and Bob Ritley Awards on Nov. 20 at Hooley Pub and Grill.

Five finalists for the Tony Fisher Award — which goes to The News-Herald's football player of the year — and three finalists for the Bob Ritley — which goes to the coach of the year — will be there in anticipation of the award's announcement.

The awards will be handed out as part of a special edition of the Varsity Chalk Talk show, hosted by Bill Tilton. Additionally, Tony Fisher — the former Ohio Mr. Football recipient who played at Notre Dame and in the NFL — will be on hand to present the award that bears his name. Members of the Ritley family will be on hand to present the coaching award named after the legendary football coach from Perry.

Showtime is at 6 p.m.

Finalists for this year's Fisher Award are, in alphabetical order:

—Rocco Alfieri, Kirtland, Sr.: Heading into Kirtland's Division VI state semifinal game on Nov. 24 against Sugarcreek Garaway, Alfieri had carried 144 times for 954 yards (6.5 yards per carry) with 24 touchdowns scored and three two-point conversions for a team-leading 150 points.

On the defensive side of the ball, Alfieri has 102 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, five sacks, six passes broken up, three interceptions, three caused fumbles and five quarterback hurries. Additionally, he has a 36.8-yard punting average.

—Bo Jackson, VASJ, Jr.: A Power 5 recruit with offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame and Penn State — among others — he carried 116 times for 1,329 yards (11.5 yards per carry) with 27 total touchdowns scored through rushing and receiving.

Defensively, he accumulated 63 tackles, five TFLs, four pass break-ups and five QB pressures.

—Mikey Maloney, Riverside, Sr.: The 2022 winner of the Tony Fisher Award winner, Maloney finished his senior year with 155 carries for 1,077 yards (6.9 yards per carry) with 20 touchdowns. He also completed 165 of 272 passes (61 percent) for 2,151 yards and 17 touchdowns with eight interceptions, giving him a total of 3,228 yards and 37 touchdowns accounted for.

He also averaged 37.5 yards as Riverside's punter.

—Sean Patrick, Kenston, Sr.: A University of Akron commit, he finished his senior year with 221 carries for 1,504 yards (6.8 yards per carry) on the ground to go with 25 catches for 288 yards (11.5 yards per catch). He scored 28 touchdowns to go with one two-point conversion for an area-leading 170 points.

Defensively as a lockdown cornerback, Patrick had 36 tackles, three interceptions, three tackles for loss and two pass break-ups.

—Frankie Trinetti, Lake Catholic, Jr.: He finished the season having completed 201 of 318 passes (63.2 percent) for 3,294 yards and 38 touchdowns — both program records — with 10 interceptions. He also ran for 57 yards and a touchdowns, giving him 3,351 total yards with 39 touchdowns accounted for.

The resumes for the Bob Ritley finalists are, in alphabetical order:

—Perry's Bob Gecewich, who has guided the Pirates to a 14-0 record heading into this weekend's Division V, Region 17 state semifinal game against Harvest Prep.

—Lake Catholic's Marty Gibbons, who led the Cougars to a 10-3 record and the third round of the Division IV playoffs, which comes on the heels of back-to-back seasons totaling four wins.

—Madison's Mike Gilligan, who led the Blue Streaks to an 8-3 record, which comes after the Blue Streaks won only three games in the past two years combined.