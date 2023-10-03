News-Herald girls soccer Top of the Crop for Oct. 3

Oct. 3—TOP OF THE CROP

Girls soccer

1: (1) Mayfield 10-1-2

2: (2) Gilmour 10-1-2

3: (3) Mentor 8-5-1

4: (5) Berkshire 9-2-1

5: (7) Wickliffe 11-1

6: (6) Perry 11-2-1

7: (8) West Geauga 5-7-1

8: (4) Kenston 3-9-1

9: (9) Chagrin Falls 4-8-1

10: (10) Madison 7-5-2

Watch list: North (7-5-3), Kirtland (5-5-4), Chardon (8-5), Riverside (5-3-1)

Crop comments: The iconic line from pro wrestling legend Roddy Piper springs to mind with continued confusing Crop complexion: "Just when you think you have all the answers, I change the questions." ... Kenston seemed settled as a top-four side after wins over Berkshire and Perry, then logged a three-loss week including a 2-1 defeat to North. Unfortunately for the Bombers, amid a 1-5-1 patch since Sept. 9 and a loss to a watch-list side, it means for now that form has to cancel out two head-to-head wins. At least the Badgers, along with Wickliffe, are on form. ... That also, to their credit, leaves an issue of what to do with the Rangers. They're on a decent 3-1-2 run since Sept. 16, but with a loss to a fellow watch-list side in Chardon and a tie with winless Andrews Osborne in addition to the victory at Kenston. It's not fair to take Kenston out of the top 10 with the wins over Berkshire and Perry. West Geauga won its lone match of the window. Chagrin Falls is not leaving for a competitive 4-1 loss to Bay. Madison went 1-0-1. The best available solution is seemingly for Kenston to pay a heavy price for the North loss and slide the Rangers up into the top watch-list spot. ... Looking ahead, Berkshire has a massive opportunity Oct. 5 at unbeaten state-ranked Warren Champion, and there will be a top-three Crop clash Oct. 7 when Mayfield hosts Mentor.

Note: Matches considered through Oct. 2.