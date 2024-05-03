News-Herald girls lacrosse Top of the Crop for May 2

May 2—TOP OF THE CROP

Girls lacrosse

1: (1) Chardon (10-4)

2: (2) Chagrin Falls (6-5)

3: (3) Kenston (10-6)

4: (5) Riverside (11-4)

5: (NR) West Geauga (7-3)

Dropped out: Gilmour (7-5)

Watch list: Gilmour, Lake Catholic (6-6), NDCL (5-7)

Crop comments: Chardon had its seven-game win streak snapped with a loss to a strong Wooster team, 13-7. But the Hilltoppers responded with a strong game against crosstown rival NDCL, 12-5. They close the regular season with a trip to Uniontown Lake and a home contest with Avon. ... Chagrin Falls faced a gauntlet late in the season with a tripleheader of Chardon, Magnificat and Rocky River. After that three-match skid, the Tigers responded with a controlling victory over St. Joseph Academy, 15-3. They aim to continue that success in their final four games, three of which are at home for Chagrin Falls. ... Kenston had an up-and-down midpoint of the season but has since rebounded. The Bombers have won three straight, which included a strong victory against WRC foe Riverside. They finish the regular season with a trip to Westlake. ... As for the Beavers, they continue to play above expectations with a strong win over Boardman, 12-7. The young team concludes the regular season with trips to Green and West Geauga. ... The Wolverines have pulled a 180 from the start of the season. After a 1-3 start, West Geauga has rattled off six straight off the back of the two-headed attack of Isabella Intorcio and Alicen Malenda, who have combined for 73 goals this season. The Wolverines will try to continue the momentum with home contests with Beaumont and Riverside to conclude the regular season.