News-Herald brings home sports awards from OPSWA

May 9—A trio from The News-Herald's sports staff have earned awards from the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association.

Tim Phillis took first place in the OPSWA's annual writing and photography contest for his photography work. Chris Lillstrung took third place in column writing, fourth in sports news writing, tied for fourth in game story writing and tied for fifth in feature writing, while John Kampf tied for fourth in game story writing and tied for fifth in feature writing.

The announcement of the awards was made at the OPSWA's annual spring luncheon at the OHSAA's offices May 9 in Columbus.