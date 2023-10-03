News-Herald boys soccer Top of the Crop for Oct. 3

Oct. 3—TOP OF THE CROP

Boys soccer

1: (1) Lake Catholic 12-1

2: (2) University 9-3-2

3: (3) Beachwood 13-1

4: (4) Mentor 5-5-2

5: (5) Andrews Osborne 8-0-1

6: (7) Harvey 11-2

7: (8) Kirtland 11-2

8: (9) Kenston 7-5-1

9: (NR) Benedictine 10-2

10: (10) Gilmour 5-4-4

Dropped out: North

Watch list: North (7-6-1), West Geauga (6-6-1), Riverside (4-7-2), Hawken (5-6-1), Madison (8-5)

Crop comments: North is on a rough five-match winless skid, including a 5-0 loss against Solon. While the 3-6-3 Comets play a demanding schedule, that 80 from a Rangers side that's perennially more competitive than this was alarming. All that considered, it forced the nearly unprecedented move of dropping North out of the top 10. ... Harvey's dramatic 3-2 win at Riverside was its first in the Battle of Painesville since 2014 and, combined with edging West Geauga, 1-0, capped a solid week. ... Kirtland continues to be on form with wins over Crestwood and Madison. ... Kenston had a good week as well, dispatching North (4-0), tying CVCA (1-1) and being competitive at unbeaten North Ridgeville in a 2-0 loss. ... Gilmour's 5-0 defeat at Cleveland Heights did not go unnoticed. After that and a 3-0 loss to University, in truth this week the only thing that keeps the Lancers in the top 10 was the scope of North's freefall and watch-list sides struggling. ... West G and Hawken each lost twice in the window, and Riverside and Madison can't come in on their aforementioned losses. So Benedictine, with routs of Bedford and Fairview, returns to the top 10 by default. ... Lake Catholic is not in danger at No. 1 after its first setback, 1-0, to an outstanding Walsh Jesuit side. But US and Beachwood lurk should that form become sustained.

Note: Matches considered through Oct. 2.