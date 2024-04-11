News-Herald boys lacrosse Top of the Crop for April 10

Apr. 10—TOP OF THE CROP

Boys lacrosse

1: (1) University (4-0)

2: (3) Riverside (6-1)

3: (2) Chagrin Falls (3-1)

4: (4) Kenston (5-1)

5: (5) Mentor (3-4)

Watch list: Chardon (2-2), Hawken (2-3), NDCL (2-3)

Crop comments: The Preppers continue to roll in the regular season as their winning streak hits 20. They had a scare against Riverside, up, 5-4, at the end of the third quarter, but a strong final frame pushed US ahead. It's another big matchup as Kenston visits on April 11. ... Riverside has come out firing since the loss to University. In its three games since, with over 15 goals in each contest. The Beavers' defense has also been strong in all three contests as none of the teams have scored more than five goals. ... It was a mixed bag of results the past week for Chagrin Falls. The Tigers fell on the road to Hoover (19-4) but posted a shutout of Hawken (16-0). The challenges continue with a pair of home games with Jackson on April 10 and Kenston on April 13. ... Kenston has been on a roll since the season-opening one-goal loss. The Bombers have won their last five, including a one-goal win over Hoban. Road against University, Chagrin Falls and Chardon are on tap. ... Mentor has cooled off after a strong start against strong competition. The Cardinals have time to right the ship and learn from the challenging contests. Mentor returns home against Benedictine on April 12.