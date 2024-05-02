News-Herald boys lacrosse Top of the Crop for May 1

May 1—TOP OF THE CROP

Boys lacrosse

1: (1) University (9-1)

2: (2) Riverside (10-1)

3: (3) Chagrin Falls (6-4)

4: (4) Kenston (9-5)

5: (NR) Mentor (6-6)

Dropped out: Gilmour (3-5)

Watch List: Gilmour, Chardon (5-7)

Crop comments: The Preppers had their first setback of the season with a 9-8 loss to Wooster, in a potential Division II state semifinal preview. But University bounced back with a 20-4 showing against Hoban. The challenges continue for the Preppers with Rocky River and St. Ignatius making trips to Hunting Valley. ... Riverside's defense has taken another step in the past week as it has held its last five opponents under five goals each. The latest display for the Beavers came in a shutout showing in the second half against Kenston for a second straight WRC championship. ... Chagrin Falls picked up a win against Wooster and an 11-10 victory over St. Francis. The Tigers have found a groove after a week off and aim to carry that to a pair of road games against Hudson and Rocky River. ... While Kenston didn't pick up the WRC title, the Bombers beat neighboring Solon. The Bombers have a challenging one on the road with Walsh Jesuit looming. ... Mentor returns to the Crop after a strong showing against NDCL on the defensive end after struggles in the face-off circle. It's been a mixed bag for the Cardinals this season, but once they get the attack going, they are a challenge to figure out.