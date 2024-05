News-Herald boys lacrosse Top of the Crop for April 24

Apr. 24—TOP OF THE CROP Boys lacrosse 1: (1) University (8-0) 2: (2) Riverside (8-1) 3: (3) Chagrin Falls (4-4) 4: (4) Kenston (8-4) 5: (5) Gilmour (3-3) Watch list: Mentor (5-6), NDCL (3-6) Crop comments: University changed its pace against Chagrin Falls to remain undefeated with a 9-5 win. The Preppers' aggressive, fast-paced style made [...]

Subscribe to continue reading this article.

Already subscribed? To login in, click here.