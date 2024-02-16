News-Herald boys basketball Top of the Crop for Feb. 15

Feb. 15—TOP OF THE CROP

Boys basketball

1: (1) Richmond Heights (11-8)

2: (2) Mentor (11-7)

3: (3) Brush (12-8)

4: (4) Hawken (16-4)

5: (9) VASJ (14-6)

6: (6) Gilmour (12-7)

7: (7) Madison (13-6)

8: (5) Geneva (14-6)

9: (8) Kirtland (14-6)

10: (10) Fairport (14-5)

Watch list: North (14-7), West Geauga (12-6), NDCL (10-9), Perry (10-9)

Crop comments: Richmond Heights has won six straight. The Spartans have two final tests vs. St. Edward and Huntington Prep (W.Va.) before they begin a march to try to win a third straight state title. ... Mentor picked up two more conference wins and hung with one of the Division III state favorites in Lutheran East outside of a slow start to the third quarter. In the GCC race, the Cardinals are tied at the top with Brunswick. A win over Shaker Heights makes it a two-horse race. ... Brush again had a strong defensive showing in a victory over Toledo Start. It also flexed its offensive muscle in an overtime loss to Canton McKinley with 69 points, two points off their season high. If the Arcs find a balance of that come playoff time, they will be a difficult out. ... Hawken wrapped up the CVC Chagrin title and pushed its win streak to 12, but had that snapped against VASJ in a battle of teams bringing a lot of confidence into the postseason push. ... As for the Vikings, no area team is hotter than them as they've won 11 of their last 12. VASJ has flipped the script on the season and has a final test at Walsh Jesuit coming up. ... Gilmour responded from a loss to VASJ (75-70) with a comeback win over Warren JFK (64-61), the top-seeded team in D-IV. Close games have been a constant in their season, and that experience can play to the Lancers' advantage in the postseason. ... Madison has won three of its last four and is in the driver's seat in the CVC Lake Division. With the weight off of JP Dragas in his quest for 2,000 career points, expect the ball to be flying, including the game against Geneva on Feb. 20, which has major CVC Lake implications. ... Speaking of the Eagles, they've dropped their last three but have had close contests with Jefferson and Pymatuning Valley. Geneva's conference title chances come down to the contest with Madison. They need a win for the outright title. ... The Hornets dropped one at the buzzer to Chardon but continue to play at a strong level defensively. A postseason run for Kirtland will hinge on if the defense carries over and makes things difficult for some higher-seeded opponents. ... While Fairport had its nine-game win streak snapped against Edgewood (43-40), the Skippers have put together a strong regular season with strong performances on both ends of the court.