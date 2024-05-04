News-Herald baseball Top of the Crop for May 3

May 3—TOP OF THE CROP

Baseball

1: (3) Mentor (15-3)

2: (1) University (13-4)

3: (2) Perry (14-4)

4: (4) NDCL (7-7)

5: (8) Gilmour (11-8)

6: (6) Chardon (14-8)

7: (5) Kirtland (14-6)

8: (10) Madison (11-6)

9: (7) Kenston (8-13-1)

10: (NR) VASJ (16-4)

Dropped out: Geneva (8-5)

Watch list: Geneva, Benedictine (10-6), Berkshire (11-6), Hawken (11-8), Mayfield (11-11), South (8-8)

Crop comments: A wild week creates a lot of changes. Mentor jumps to the top spot after a 3-1 week with victories over Strongsville, St. Ignatius and Gilmour. The Cardinals displayed they can win games in multiple ways, with strong fielding against the Mustangs and Lancers and in a slugfest with the Wildcats. ... It was a rough end of last week for University as it dropped three straight to Jackson, Chardon and Bay, all by two runs or fewer. But the Preppers responded with shutout wins over North and Marlington. Games with Mayfield and NDCL are on the horizon. ... Perry split with Beachwood and fell to VASJ in a big late-inning rally from the Vikings. The strength of the Pirates' schedule keeps them in the top half of the Crop. ... NDCL dropped a pair of games to a strong Padua team. The up-and-down record doesn't reflect the Lions' strength at the plate. ... Gilmour had a victory over Kenston before a pair of losses to Walsh Jesuit and Mentor. In the former, Lancers drove two across with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, but a play at the plate ended the rally early. ... Chardon picked up wins over Kenston, University and Bay but also was swept by Mayfield as the Wildcats took the WRC championship. The Hilltoppers also lost to Riverside. ... Kirtland split with Berkshire before dropping a pair with Lake Catholic and Chagrin Falls. The Hornets are young and searching for consistency. ... Madison rebounded from a one-run loss to Beachwood with a three-game winning streak and solidified its spot atop the CVC Lake. A pair with Lakeside will be critical in the Blue Streaks' hunt for the conference title. ... Kenston responded to losses to North and Gilmour with wins over the Rangers and Berkshire as the Bombers are aiming to get back in postseason form. ... VASJ has been strong at the plate this season, including its comeback win over Perry. The Vikings hit the road for a contest with Maple Heights on May 4.