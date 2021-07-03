News: Hard Knocks, Cowboys camp plots, Elliott raising his stock?

The Dallas Cowboys will head to Oxnard, California for the 15th time later this month to host training camp, and their full schedule of important dates during that time has been released. While the Cowboys are certainly giddy with a full offseason at their disposal, they’ve enjoyed it a little too much as they were hit with OTA fines on Thursday.

One of the biggest talking points all offseason has been Ezekiel Elliott and the vigorous training regimen he’s been through. He’s worked closely with a local personal trainer who says the two-time rushing champ looks quicker and more elusive. The future of Michael Gallup, the battle for the fifth wide receiver spot, how the Cowboys can get back the playoffs, and more are covered in this edition of the news and notes.

Cowboys to return to HBO as stars of 2021 'Hard Knocks' :: Cowboys Wire

Link The inside look at training camp will refocus its gaze on the Cowboys organization as they try to bounce back from injuries and get back to the playoffs.

RB coach: Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott looking 'way quicker, way more elusive, more fluent' :: The Athletic

Link Local personal trainer and running backs coach Josh Hicks has been working with Ezekiel Elliott this offseason. He recently told The Athletic that the two-time rushing champion's work has paid off as he looks more reminiscent of the guy that terrorized defenses in his first four seasons as opposed to the shell of himself that was on display in 2020.

Dallas Cowboys Full 2021 Training Camp Schedule Released :: Inside The Star

Link Training camp will commence for the Dallas Cowboys later this month, and the full schedule of their activities was released on Thursday.

Finding the best moments of Dalton Schultz’s important 2020 season with the Dallas Cowboys :: Blogging The Boys

Link Dalton Schultz took over as the top tight end for the Cowboys in 2020 after Blake Jarwin went down with a torn ACL in Week 1. He performed well as he became only the fourth tight end in team history to log at least 60 receptions (63) while also amassing 615 yards and four touchdowns. Tom Ryle of Blogging The Boys breaks down the top five moments of Schultz's surprising season.

12) What The Future Holds For Michael Gallup? :: Dallas Cowboys

Link The Cowboys will have Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb on their roster for the foreseeable future. What lies after the 2021 season for the third member of the Cowboys talent trio at wide receiver, Michael Gallup, is unknown as he enters the final year of his rookie deal. David Helman, Kyle Youmans, and Rob Phillips of DallasCowboys.com give their opinions on the matter in this piece.

How do the Dallas Cowboys get back to the playoffs? :: Fansided

Link Dallas will be fueled by their offense in 2021. However, if they want to compete for the ultimate prize which is the Super Bowl, their defense will have to be much better, which means key additions like rookie Micah Parsons and veterans Keanu Neal and Damontae Kazee will have to play a huge role in that becoming a reality.

NFL roster rankings for all 32 teams for 2021: Strengths, weaknesses and X factors for every team's starting lineup :: Pro Football Focus

Link The Cowboys may be coming off of a disappointing 6-10 campaign in 2020 but that hasn't stopped Pro Football Focus from ranking them eighth in their roster rankings. Various factors go into where they come in which include the passing game being their biggest strength, the secondary being their Achilles heel, and Randy Gregory playing the ex-factor role.

Predicting NFL Stat Leaders for 2021 :: Bleacher Report

Link Dallas will be better on defense in 2021 but the driving force will probably be their offense. Quarterback Dak Prescott, who's returning from a gruesome ankle injury that cost him 11 games in 2020, will be the spearhead. According to the Bleacher Report, his return will be a productive one as he's projected to lead the NFL in passing yards.

Mailbag: Battle For The 5th WR Spot? :: Dallas Cowboys

Link Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, and CeeDee Lamb make up one of if not the best trio's in the NFL at wide receiver. Cedrick Wilson will likely grab the fourth spot, but who plays behind him? Veteran Noah Brown has the edge over rookie Simi Fehoko, but it's too early to tell who will take the bull by the horns and grab the WR5 spot.

Dallas Cowboys 2021 free agents: Who stays, who goes? :: Blogging The Boys

Link It was a busy offseason adding talent to the Cowboys roster, especially on the defensive side of the ball where it was desperately needed. However, all free agents don't pan out, and Brian Martin of Blogging The Boys dives into who stays and who finds another home.

Report: McCarthy's, Cowboys' fines due to 'excessive contact' during OTA practice :: Cowboys Wire

Link Too much hitting. In football. Yeah, that's a thing.

