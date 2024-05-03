The News-Gazette's softball Top 10: Westville stays at No. 1

May 3—With the calendar flipped to May, Sports Editor Matt Daniels has the latest area rankings as the regular season winds down and postseason play is fast approaching:

1. Westville

Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 22-2

After Thursday's home win against Watseka, Layla Atwood and the Tigers can finish undefeated in Vermilion Valley Conference play with a win on Friday at Oakwood. A tough round-robin at Casey-Westfield awaits Saturday.

2. St. Joseph-Ogden

Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 22-6

Beating rival Unity on Thursday in Tolono is a good sign for Grace Osterbur and the Spartans. Because the two teams could play again in a Class 2A regional title game on May 18 in St. Joseph.

3. LeRoy

Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 23-4

Panthers are riding a five-game win streak now after Thursday's home win against Delavan. Natatlie Loy and Co. host Meridian on Friday before getting Prairie Central and Morton on its home field Saturday.

4. Unity

Previous ranking: No. 6

Record: 16-7-1

No time for Lindy Bates and the Rockets to lament Thursday's loss to St. Joseph-Ogden. Chillicothe IVC visits Tolono on Friday before Newton and St. Teresa stop by Saturday for a triangular.

5. Argenta-Oreana

Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 16-3

The Bombers stayed unbeaten in Lincoln Prairie Conference play with a road win against Villa Grove on Thursday. Abbey Matthews and her teammates return home to face Arcola on Monday in another Lincoln Prairie game.

6. BHRA

Previous ranking: No. 7

Record: 20-8

Ella Myers and the Blue Devils had their 11-game winning streak snapped Tuesday with a surprising loss at Hoopeston Area. Will try to start a new one on Friday when they host Salt Fork.

7. Milford/Cissna Park

Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 17-4

Losses to Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Fisher were sandwiched in the last week with wins against Oakwood and Iroquois West. Lillie Harris and the Bearcats return to the field on Friday at Armstrong-Potomac.

8. Champaign Central

Previous ranking: No. 10

Record: 14-8-1

The Maroons increased their win streak to seven games after Thursday's road victory against Oakwood. Tayten Hunter and Co. return to Big 12 play Friday with a home game against Bloomington.

9. Watseka

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Record: 14-5

Christa Holohan and the Warriors had their two-game win streak end Thursday with a Vermilion Valley Conference loss at Westville. Watseka has a quick turnaround when it hosts Schlarman on Friday.

10. Monticello

Previous ranking: No. 9

Record: 16-12

A week after losing three straight, Thea Key and the Sages have now won three in a row after Thursday's home win against Rantoul. Homestand continues Monday against Olympia.