The News-Gazette's softball Top 10: Westville at No. 1 again

Apr. 26—Some teams stayed the same, but the majority moved up and down in this week's area rankings. Sports Editor Matt Daniels explains the changes:

1. Westville

Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 18-2

Since a road loss to Monticello on April 16, coach Jay Katavich's Tigers have won three straight by a combined 28-1 margin before playing at Salt Fork on Friday.

2. St. Joseph-Ogden

Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 19-6

A home win against Mahomet-Seymour on Thursday has coach Larry Sparks' program on the cusp of another 20-win season. Spartans could hit that milestone Monday against Monticello.

3. Argenta-Oreana

Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 15-2

Coach Jeff Hollon's Bombers ran their win streak to 11 games following Thursday's road win against Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, with a tough test against Mt. Zion on Tuesday.

4. Milford/Cissna Park

Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 14-2

After losing at Westville on Monday, coach Alyse Morefield's Bearcats responded with a convincing win against St. Anne. Next up: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Friday.

5. LeRoy

Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 20-4

A difficult part of the schedule right now for coach Doug Hageman's Panthers, but they got back on track Thursday with a win at Eureka before hosting Fieldcest on Monday.

6. Unity

Previous ranking: No. 7

Record: 15-6-1

The Rockets are hitting their stride, with coach Aimee Davis' team picking up comfortable wins against Prairie Central and Urbana recently. Mt. Zion awaits next Wednesday on the road.

7. BHRA

Previous ranking: No. 10

Record: 17-7

The potent offense coach Lindsey Andrews has was at it again Thursday with a road win against North Vermillion (Ind.) as the Blue Devils get set to host Milford/Cissna Park on Friday.

8. Villa Grove

Previous ranking: No. 9

Record: 15-10-1

The Blue Devils keep rolling in Lincoln Prairie Conference play after coach Jeana Block's team won at Cumberland on Thursday before a quick road trip to play at Arcola on Monday.

9. Monticello

Previous ranking: No. 8

Record: 13-11

The Sages nearly pulled off a quality road win against Bloomington Central Catholic on Thursday. Coach Lauren Richardson and her Sages have another test at St. Joseph-Ogden on Monday.

10. Champaign Central

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Record: 10-8-1

Could this group of Maroons, who beat Urbana on Thursday, deliver the school's first winning season since 1995? Coach Mike Williams' team seems to have the talent to do so.