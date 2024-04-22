The News-Gazette's girls' soccer Top 5: Champaign Central still at No. 1

Apr. 22—Before the IHSA releases postseason pairings on Friday, The News-Gazette's latest girls' soccer Top 5 poll has a familiar team in the No. 1 spot:

1. Champaign Central

Record: 7-3-1

A convincing win at Bloomington and a tie at Mahomet-Seymour has Rylie Schulze and the Maroons looking to pull an upset of Peoria Notre Dame on Tuesday night in Champaign.

2. Mahomet-Seymour

Record: 6-3-3

Erika Johnson, Camryn Nelson and the rest of the Bulldogs just missed out on a win against Champaign Central on Saturday. Next up: a trip to Charleston on Tuesday in Apollo Conference play.

3. Monticello

Record: 14-2

Sages saw their seven-match win streak end on the road against Bloomington Central Catholic, but Allison Nebelsick and her teammates will try to start a new one Tuesday at home against St. Teresa.

4. Centennial

Record: 8-6

A loss to Peoria Notre Dame was followed by two lopsided wins against Danville and Reavis. Alicia Fernandez and Co. will aim for a third straight win Tuesday at home against Peoria Richwoods.

5. Urbana

Record: 5-9

Celia Barkley and the Tigers play at Bloomington on Wednesday, hoping to avoid a third straight loss. A win against Danville ended a seven-match skid, but Urbana then lost to Normal West and Reavis.