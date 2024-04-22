The News-Gazette's girls' soccer Top 5: Champaign Central still at No. 1
Apr. 22—Before the IHSA releases postseason pairings on Friday, The News-Gazette's latest girls' soccer Top 5 poll has a familiar team in the No. 1 spot:
1. Champaign Central
Record: 7-3-1
A convincing win at Bloomington and a tie at Mahomet-Seymour has Rylie Schulze and the Maroons looking to pull an upset of Peoria Notre Dame on Tuesday night in Champaign.
2. Mahomet-Seymour
Record: 6-3-3
Erika Johnson, Camryn Nelson and the rest of the Bulldogs just missed out on a win against Champaign Central on Saturday. Next up: a trip to Charleston on Tuesday in Apollo Conference play.
3. Monticello
Record: 14-2
Sages saw their seven-match win streak end on the road against Bloomington Central Catholic, but Allison Nebelsick and her teammates will try to start a new one Tuesday at home against St. Teresa.
4. Centennial
Record: 8-6
A loss to Peoria Notre Dame was followed by two lopsided wins against Danville and Reavis. Alicia Fernandez and Co. will aim for a third straight win Tuesday at home against Peoria Richwoods.
5. Urbana
Record: 5-9
Celia Barkley and the Tigers play at Bloomington on Wednesday, hoping to avoid a third straight loss. A win against Danville ended a seven-match skid, but Urbana then lost to Normal West and Reavis.