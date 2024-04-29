The News-Gazette's girls' soccer Top 5: Mahomet-Seymour lands at No. 1

Apr. 29—1. Mahomet-Seymour

Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 7-3-3

Bulldogs beat Danville 6-0 in lone match last week and get set to host Apollo Conference foe Mattoon on Tuesday. Coach Jeremy Davis' team garnered a No. 1 seed in the Class 2A postseason and will square off against either Meridian or Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth in a regional semifinal match at 4:30 p.m. on May 14 in Mahomet.

2. Champaign Central

Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 8-5-1

Maroons ended a three-match winless streak with a 9-0 rout of St. Thomas More on Saturday before having Big 12 road matches against Danville on Tuesday and Normal West on Friday. Coach Steve Whiteley's team is a No. 2 seed in the Class 2A playoffs and will play eighth-seeded Danville at 5 p.m. on May 14 in a Class 2A Urbana Regional semifinal match.

3. Monticello

Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 19-2

A busy week saw the Sages rattle off five wins in six days, setting a new program record for wins in the process. Coach David McDaniel's team could get win No. 20 on Monday with a home match against Uni High. Monticello is a No. 3 seed in the Class 1A playoffs and will tangle with No. 5 St. Thomas More at 10 a.m. in a regional semifinal match on May 11 in Monticello.

4. Centennial

Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 8-7

The only match for Centennial last week was a 2-0 home loss to Peoria Richwoods in Big 12 play, with the Chargers back in action at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Normal Community. Coach Thair Al-Saqri's team got a No. 3 seed in the Class 2A postseason and will meet No. 6 Urbana at 7 p.m. on May 14 in a regional semifinal match on the Tigers' home turf at McKinley Field.

5. Urbana

Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 7-9

The Tigers will try to stretch their win streak to three when they play at Peoria on Tuesday before another trip to Peoria on Friday to play Peoria Notre Dame. Urbana will host a Class 2A regional next month, with coach Miki Kowalski's team receiving a sixth seed. The Tigers will meet No. 3 Centennial at 7 p.m. on May 14 in a regional semifinal match in Urbana.