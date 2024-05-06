The News-Gazette's girls' soccer Top 5: Mahomet-Seymour remains at No. 1

May 6—The postseason is nearly here. But before IHSA regional matches get underway, Sports Editor Matt Daniels has one final area rankings for the regular season:

1. Mahomet-Seymour

Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 9-3-3

The Bulldogs won the Apollo Conference title and carry a six-match unbeaten streak into Tuesday's match at Normal Community before ending the regular season Thursday at Morton. Anna Streicher and her teammates then turn their attention to the Class 2A postseason, with M-S hosting either Meridian or Warrensburg-Latham on May 14.

2. Champaign Central

Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 10-5-2

The Maroons are 3-0-1 in their last four matches and have not allowed a goal in that span, earning a quality 1-0 home win against Glenbard North on Saturday. Evie O'Brien and Co. host Peoria on Tuesday night before getting a week off to prepare for Class 2A postseason action. A regional semifinal match with Danville on May 14 awaits in Urbana.

3. Monticello

Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 20-3

This group of Sages is having the best season in program history and have a week to prepare for their Class 1A playoff opener. Allison Nebelsick and Monticello hosts St. Thomas More at 10 a.m. this Saturday in a regional semifinal match. Bloomington Central Catholic, which has handed Monticello two of its losses, potentially looms in a regional final.

4. Centennial

Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 10-8

Back-to-back road wins against Peoria and Mattoon propelled the Chargers into double-digit wins. Kate Pitcher and the Chargers will host Mt. Zion on Tuesday and Peoria Manual on Thursday in their final two regular-season matches. Then, all attention gets shifted to Class 2A regional semifinal opponent Urbana ahead of their May 14 matchup in Urbana.

5. Urbana

Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 9-9

Urbana started the season with four straight wins and has another four-match win streak after Saturday's 5-1 win against Charleston. Jane Laskowski and the Tigers host Peoria Richwoods on Tuesday and end the regular season at Peoria Notre Dame on Thursday before a Class 2A regional semifinal match against Centennial on May 14 in Urbana.