The News-Gazette's girls' soccer Top 5

Apr. 15—C-U Girls' Soccer Showcase on Sunday brought out some of the area's best to Demirjian Park on the University of Illinois campus:

1. Champaign Central

The Maroons (6-3) enter this week feeling good after earning a 4-3 win against rival Centennial late Sunday afternoon at Demirjian Park. Sophia Adams, Gracie Pelz and their Central teammates have given coach Steve Whiteley plenty of offensive options so far heading into Tuesday's Big 12 match at Bloomington.

2. Mahomet-Seymour

The Bulldogs (4-2-2) are fresh off a road win on Saturday at Herscher, with coach Jeremy Davis' team rounding into form. The next chance for Jaycee Fancher, Ella Walk and the rest of the M-S team happens Monday evening with a quality home nonconference match against Rochester.

3. Centennial

The Chargers (6-5) couldn't top Champaign Central on Sunday at Demirjian Park and coach Thair Al-Saqri's team has a quick turnaround by playing Monday at Herscher. But with players like Payton Kaiser, Alaina Kimble and Yameli Salinas, among others, Centennial should have reason to feel optimistic moving forward.

4. Monticello

The only setback for the Sages (12-1) through the first month of the season is a 1-0 loss against Centennial on March 27. Other than that, coach David McDaniel's team has rolled through most of its opponents. A win on Sunday against Urbana has Megan Allen and Co. in good shape before hosting Meridian on Monday.

5. Urbana

The Tigers (4-7) started out the season with four straight wins, but have since fallen into a bit of a rough patch. Coach Miki Kowalski has talented players like Celia Barkley, Chloe Sikora and Samantha Christman as Urbana will try to end its recent skid Tuesday at home against Danville.