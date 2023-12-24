The News-Gazette's football final Top 10: Unity lands at No. 1

Dec. 24—Parity reigned on the area football scene this fall. More than in recent memory. But a familiar program — Unity — tops The News-Gazette's final Top 10 poll of the 2023 season. Sports Editor

Matt Daniels with the full breakdown:

1. Unity

9-3

What worked: Some midseason adjustments propelled the Rockets to a strong finish and a chance to play into mid-November once again. Sitting at 3-2 after a lopsided loss at Bloomington Central Catholic in Week 5, Unity reeled off six straight wins to reach the Class 3A state quarterfinals before losing 56-46 to eventual state runner-up Mt. Carmel. Senior linebacker Brock Suding made plays all over the field, sophomore quarterback Dane Eisenmenger flashed his potential and coach Scott Hamilton's program once again showed why it's one of the area's best.

2. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond

9-1

What worked: The first year after Kaden Feagin proved fruitful for the Knights. Senior quarterback Jayce Parsons thrived in a dual-threat role with Feagin off to Illinois and coach Ryan Jefferson's defense improved throughout the season. It all added up to an undefeated regular season and an outright Lincoln Prairie Conference championship. The luster, though, dimmed a bit when ALAH saw its season end abruptly with a 21-14 loss to Quincy Notre Dame in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.

3. St. Joseph-Ogden

8-3

What worked: The Spartans' offense was in gear all season, proving to the area it was for real with a 38-35 win at Unity in Week 2. Led by the duo of senior quarterback Logan Smith and junior wide receiver Coy Taylor, SJ-O overcame a two-game losing skid in the middle of the season to win its final three regular-season games. Coach Shawn Skinner

's program beat Carlinville in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs before losing a 48-47 heartbreaker at Roxana in the second round.

4. Mahomet-Seymour

7-3

What worked: The Bulldogs won their third straight Apollo Conference title, reached the Class 5A playoffs again and did so with plenty of new starters on both sides of the ball. Coach Jon Adkins' program was dealt a tough 20-19 loss to Triad in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs, but senior defensive tackle Jack Gallier left his mark, with junior quarterback Luke Dyer and junior linebacker Brock VanDeveer

key pieces to build around in 2024.

5. St. Thomas More

10-1

What worked: The Sabers had hopes of an 8-man state title, but that fizzled out in a 36-14 quarterfinal loss to Ridgewood. Still, coach Nathan Watson's program flourished under the playmaking abilities of senior running back/linebacker Peace Bumba, one of several key seniors STM relied upon.

6. Sullivan/Okaw Valley

9-2

What worked: Decades of losing football went away this fall, with coach John Bertetto's program winning its first eight games and advancing to the second round of the Class 3A playoffs. Junior quarterback Cooper Christensen

was tough to bring down, and his return in 2024 should give the Redskins plenty of confidence.

7. LeRoy

9-2

What worked: The run-first approach the Panthers use worked with junior quarterback Bo Zeleznik carving up opponents. LeRoy took advantage of having eight home games on the season — winning all of them — before coach BJ Zeleznik

's program lost at Belleville Althoff in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs.

8. Salt Fork

8-3

What worked: A superb defense led by a strong defensive line and dependable linebackers produced four shutouts and an opportunistic offense saw coach Joe Hageman

's program contend in the Vermilion Valley Conference and win a Class 1A first-round playoff game.

9. Westville

8-2

What worked: Drew Wichtowski wreaked havoc at both quarterback and on the defensive line as the Tigers won a share of a Vermilion Valley Conference title. Coach Guy Goodlove's team had a tough draw in the Class 2A playoffs, losing 37-21 to Rockridge at home in the first round.

10. Centennial

6-4

What worked: Coach Kyle Jackson's program won its first four games, reached the Class 6A playoffs for the third straight season and posted a 5-3 mark in Big 12 Conference games. Having starting quarterback Kellen Davis return next fall is a boon.