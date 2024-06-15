The News-Gazette's final girls' soccer Top 5: Champaign Central finishes at No. 1

Jun. 15—The season ended in late May, but here's one final look back at the top five area teams from the 2024 campaign:

The Maroons held their own in the rugged Big 12 Conference and then hoisted their second Class 2A regional plaque since 2022. Coach Steve Whiteley will miss seniors like Cricket Wagner and Sophia Adams, but promising underlcassmen like Rylie Schulze and Evie O'Brien portend a sign of success to come.

The Bulldogs won an Apollo Conference regular-season championship and a Class 2A regional championship, the third consecutive regional title for M-S. Stalwart Nadia Biegler graduates, but rising juniors Paislee Welge and Hannah Creel should help coach Jeremy Davis maintain success in his program.

The most wins in Monticello history happened this spring, with coach David McDaniel leading the Sages to back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since the program started in 1997. More good news: nearly the entire team, led by Allison Nebelsick and Addison Finet, will return in 2025.

The Chargers aren't quite back to the dominance they showed at times in the 2000s and 2010s. But coach Thair Al-Saqri has Centennial in a solid spot. With Player of the Year Payton Kaiser set for her senior season next spring, along with Alicia Fernandez and Alaina Kimble, watch out for the Chargers in the future.

The Tigers will have to rely on some other players next spring to fill major roles since seniors Celia Barkely and Samantha Christman have played their last game with Urbana. It helps coach Miki Kowalski, though, when a talented player like Chloe Sikora still has two seasons left to guide the Tigers into a new era.