The News-Gazette's boys' basketball final Top 10: St. Joseph-Ogden is No. 1
Apr. 20—One area team was consistent from November to March and finished atop The News-Gazette's final area boys' basketball poll of the 2023-24 season: St. Joseph-Ogden. Here's how the rest of the rankings shook out one more time from the winter, courtesy Sports Editor Matt Daniels:
1. St. Joseph-Ogden
➜ Record: 27-7
➜ Previous ranking: No. 1
➜ What worked: A team effort, with Tanner Jacob and Logan Smith leading the way, helped the Spartans win an outright Illini Prairie Conference regular-season title and a Class 2A regional plaque. SJ-O pushed Teutopolis to the brink in the Sweet 16 before losing in overtime.
2. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
➜ Record: 30-4
➜ Previous ranking: No. 2
➜ What worked: A 20-game win streak from Dec. 27 through Feb. 23, buoyed by the play of Keison Peoples, Ayden Ingram and Chaz Dubois, sparked the Blue Devils to a Vermilion County tournament title, an outright Vermilion Valley Conference title and a Class 2A regional title.
3. Unity
➜ Record: 26-5
➜ Previous ranking: No. 3
➜ What worked: Senior steadiness mixed in with a dose of promising underclassmen. Henry Thomas, Dalton O'Neill, Dane Eisenmenger and a host of others made coach Matt Franks' first season with the Rockets a memorable one, resulting in a Class 2A regional title.
4. Arcola
➜ Record: 26-7
➜ Previous ranking: No. 7
➜ What worked: An outright Lincoln Prairie Conference title and an appearance in a Class 1A sectional title game highlighted a superb season, with Braden Phillips, Tanner Thomas, Jackson Miller and others shining brightly.
5. Tuscola
➜ Record: 28-6
➜ Previous ranking: No. 4
➜ What worked: The Warriors, sparked by stalwarts Jordan Quinn, Josiah Hortin and Kam Sweetnam, won their first 15 games, the Monticello Holiday Hoopla title and a Class 1A regional title. Nothing to hang their heads about.
6. Centennial
➜ Record: 20-11
➜ Previous ranking: No. 6
➜ What worked: Tim Lavin's 23rd and final season coaching the Chargers ended with the program reaching 20 wins for the first time in nine years and playing for a Class 3A regional title. Promising sophomore Jadin Schilb worked well with seniors like Todd Makabu.
7. Clinton
➜ Record: 28-5
➜ Previous ranking: No. 5
➜ What worked: Coach Vic Binkley has overseen a basketball revival in DeWitt County. Mason Walker and Dawson Graves played a large role, too, in the Maroons winning the Central Illinois Conference title.
8. Oakwood
➜ Record: 25-8
➜ Previous ranking: No. 8
➜ What worked: Alec Harrison, Brody Taflinger and the rest of the Comets rode an impressive January that featured a runner-up finish at the Vermilion County tournament into helping the program win its most game since the 1986-87 Oakwood team went 26-3.
9. St. Thomas More
➜ Record: 22-12
➜ Previous ranking: Not ranked
➜ What worked: Multi-sport standouts like Peace Bumba, Wilson Kirby, Andrew Tay and Cole Kemper got STM off to a strong start and strong finish. The Sabers overcame struggles in Illini Prairie Conference play to win a Class 1A regional title, the program's first since 2014.
10. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
➜ Record: 20-13
➜ Previous ranking: Not ranked
➜ What worked: Brayden Elliott, Ty Cribbett and Spencer Kleist helped veteran coach Ryan Tompkins' program hit the 20-win mark for the first time since 2019 as the Falcons reached a Class 1A regional title game.