The News-Gazette's baseball Top 10: Monticello stays at No. 1

Apr. 25—A little more than three weeks remain in the regular season, but the top area teams have started to stand out. Sports Editor Matt Daniels with the latest Top 10 poll:

1. Monticello

Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 22-2

Coach Chris Jones' Sages have now lost two in a row after a 2-1 setback at Tri-Valley on Wednesday and a 8-1 home loss on Monday against Pontiac, but will try to end the mini skid Thursday at Bloomington Central Catholic.

2. St. Joseph-Ogden

Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 22-2

Three road games in three days for coach Josh Haley's program started Wednesday with a victory at Westville. A date at Charleston on Thursday and a trip to Maroa-Forsyth on Friday are next.

3. Mahomet-Seymour

Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 15-5

The Bulldogs ran their win streak to seven games following Monday's road nonconference win against Normal U-High. A home game on Thursday night against Hoopeston Area awaits coach Nic DiFilippo's program.

4. Unity

Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 15-5

Rockets had three-game win streak snapped against Coal City last Saturday. Coach Tom Kimball's team hosts Peoria Christian on Thursday before five games in six days the following week.

5. Arcola

Previous ranking: No. 6

Record: 16-2

The Purple Riders haven't lost in a month, with coach Mike Phillips' team enjoying a nine-game win streak heading into Thursday's home game against rival Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond.

6. Westville

Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 16-4-1

Despite Wednesday's home loss to St. Joseph-Ogden, coach Joe Brazas' Tigers are still the team to beat in the Vermilion Valley Conference. They're back in action Friday at Salt Fork.

7. BHRA

Previous ranking: No. 9

Record: 17-6

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin extended its win streak to five following Wednesday's victory at Salt Fork. Coach Mark Dodd's team will look to add another Vermilion Valley Conference win on Thursday against Milford.

8. GCMS

Previous ranking: No. 8

Record: 12-4-1

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley had its five-game win streak end Monday against Heyworth, but coach Dustin White's Falcons rebounded Wednesday with a home nonconference win against Rantoul.

9. Champaign Central

Previous ranking: No. 10

Record: 13-10

The Maroons split their Big 12 series with rival Centennial on Monday night. Coach John Staab's team will now try to earn a Big 12 series sweep at Peoria Notre Dame on Friday after beating the Irish on Wednesday.

10. Armstrong-Potomac

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Record: 10-3

Only losses this season for the Trojans are against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (twice) and Westville. Coach Wade Rogers' program hits the road to play at Iroquois West on Friday