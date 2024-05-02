The News-Gazette's baseball Top 10: Monticello remains at No. 1

May 2—The regular season is winding down and playoff pairings are out for small-school teams. Sports Editor Matt Daniels offers up our latest weekly rankings:

1. Monticello

Previous ranking: No. 1

Record: 25-2

A 10-0 nonconference win at home against Tuscola on Wednesday is how the Sages celebrated senior night. Jacob Long and teammates are set to host Rantoul at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in an Illini Prairie Conference game.

2. St. Joseph-Ogden

Previous ranking: No. 2

Record: 24-2

Spartans are cruising, with Wednesday's 15-1 romp at Herscher pushing their win streak to 13. After five days without a game, Tanner Jacob and Co. have five games in the next five days, starting Thursday with a trip to Tolono to take on rival Unity.

3. Mahomet-Seymour

Previous ranking: No. 3

Record: 16-5

It's Teacher Appreciation Night for the Bulldogs when they host Heyworth on Thursday night. Recent Parkland commit Cade Starrick and the rest of the M-S roster carry an eight-game win streak into Thursday night.

4. Arcola

Previous ranking: No. 5

Record: 18-2

The Purple Riders are cruising, evident by Wednesday's 22-0 win against Blue Ridge that increased their win streak to 11 games. Tyson Lewis and pals will try to keep the success going before Arcola hosts a Class 1A regional in two weeks.

5. Unity

Previous ranking: No. 4

Record: 17-6

A close 4-3 loss in eight innings at Mt. Zion on Tuesday shouldn't derail the Rockets' season. Brock Suding and the Rockets will try to avoid a two-game skid when it hosts rival St. Joseph-Ogden at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

6. BHRA

Previous ranking: No. 7

Record: 18-6

The Blue Devils ran their win streak to six games after a 4-0 home shutout of Milford on Wednesday. Micah Stanford and teammates could hit 20-win mark by the weekend, with Covington (Ind.) on Thursday and Salt Fork on Friday up next.

7. Westville

Previous ranking: No. 6

Record: 19-5-1

Cade Schaumburg and Co. took out frustrations from losing 8-7 at home to Paxton-Buckley-Loda on Tuesday with a resounding 15-0 win against Cissna Park on Tuesday. Tigers are set to host Watseka on Thursday.

8. GCMS

Previous ranking: No. 8

Record: 13-4-1

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley has won seven of its last eight games going into Thursday's Heart of Illinois Conference rivalry game at Fisher. Ty Cribbett and the Falcons are a No. 1 seed in the Class 1A postseason as they chase their first regional title since 2006.

9. Champaign Central

Previous ranking: No. 9

Record: 14-12

Patrick Kennedy and the Maroons snapped a two-game losing skid with 2-1 win against Bloomington on Wednesday at Spalding Park. Central will try to keep the good vibes going Friday when it hosts Danville.

10. Paxton-Buckley-Loda

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Record: 12-9

Luke Krumwiede and the Panthers have managed to shake off some early-season rust, rattling off four straight wins. Including a come-from-behind win against Westville on Tuesday. Tough tests against Pontiac, St. Joseph-Ogden and GCMS are fast approaching.