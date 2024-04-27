The News-Gazette's 92nd All-State boys' basketball team

Apr. 27—FIRST TEAM

PLAYER SCHOOL HT. YR. POS. Scott Richey's comment

Allen had 19 points, nine rebounds and two blocks per game this season and has basically entire Missouri Valley Conference chasing him in his recruitment.

Lehigh-bound big man with a 4.0 GPA got it done on basketball court, too, averaging 18.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.9 blocks and 2.7 assists for 33-win Tigers.

Final season with Caravan included Class 3A runner-up state finish, with future Northwestern wing averaging 21 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Cicic, who visited Miami last week, has case as top uncommitted senior in state after tallying 19 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks per game .

Davis made a splash as a freshman for the 31-5 Blue Devils, averaging 19.5 points, 5.3 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 3.5 steals and garnering an Illinois offer.

Point guard, who is playing at UIC next season, did something of everything for Condors at 14 points, six assists, five rebounds and two steals per game.

Heard's return to state after season at Montverde Academy (Fla.) included Class 4A state title, and he led the way averaging 16.7 points and 6.2 rebounds.

Future Illini was focal point of every defense he faced as senior with the Foxes and still averaged 15.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 blocks.

What didn't Johnson do in lone season with Wildcats? Future Illinois big man averaged 20 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and three steals .

After move from Peoria Notre Dame to Metamora, future Iowa forward averaged 17.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists as a 58/47/82 shooter.

High-major offers started coming in January, Illinois included, as Miletic put up 19.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, four assists and two blocks per game .

Nephew of former Illini D.J. Richardson has his high-level recruitment underway after averaging 18.5 points, six rebounds and five assists for Rams.

Part of loaded 2024 Rutgers recruiting class, Sommerville returned to Peoria and helped Knights finish third in Class 3A with 24.3 points and 11.9 rebounds.

Cleveland State-bound guard averaged 25.7 points , topping 1,000 career points in the process, to go with 7.8 rebounds and four assists per game.

Thompson's recruitment also got an early start at high-major level while he averaged 19.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the 27-win Raiders.

SECOND TEAM

PLAYER SCHOOL HT. YR. POS. Scott Richey's comment

Repeats as second-teamer after posting big numbers (23 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two blocks) for Thunderbirds, who again won 20-plus games.

Bolden helped the Warriors win 20 games and a fifth consecutive regional title as their go-top option averaging 24.3 points, four rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Calling Brooks a double-double machine might not go far enough, as he amassed 23.5 points, 17.1 rebounds, 5.5 blocks, 4.7 assists and 3.2 steals .

Ivy League-bound Cobb will play next at Columbia after helping Vikings win 33 games and Class 4A title averaging 15.1 points, 3.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds.

Cocroft was engine behind Eagles' 25-win season and fourth-place Class 1A state finish after delivering 16.4 points, 4.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Propelled Cougars to 36-3 record and Class 1A state title averaging 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists — with 27 points and 13 rebounds in title game.

Wildcats' first state title since 1975 — this one in Class 2A with 25-9 record — came with Horton leading way with 20.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

Eagles likely wouldn't have won 30 games and finished third in Class 1A without Hunter assembling 18 points, 5.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Finished off prep career with second straight title , this one in Class 3A, and averaged 10.8 points and 5.3 rebounds before committing to Division II Saint Leo .

Averaged 16.2 points, 4.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.7 steals for 34-1 team while shooting 59 percent from field and 41 percent from three-point range.

McNair, who averaged 19 points, five rebounds and three assists , is headed to Valparaiso to play for former Joliet West and Illinois standout Roger Powell Jr.

In-state mid-major programs were on Pettigrew this season, as big man averaged 17.1 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for 27-5 sectional finalist.

Robertson had another productive and efficient season for the 25-win Sobos, putting up 26.1 points, 14.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.4 blocks per game .

Tedeschi recently picked up his first Division I offer after averaging 15.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Rangers, who were Class 2A runners-up.

Breakout sophomore season with 27-5 Kays saw Williams average 17.7 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks and got an Illinois offer.

SPECIAL MENTION 50

PLAYER SCHOOL HT. YR. POS.

AJ Abrams Blue Island Eisenhower 6-0 Sr. F

Aleks Alston Kenwood 6-9 Jr. G

Christian Benning Streator 6-1 Sr. G

Miles Boland Loyola Academy 6-3 Sr. G

Ian Brantley Piasa Southwestern 6-7 Jr. F

Johnathan Calmese Manley 6-2 Sr. G

Braeden Carlson Wauconda 6-4 Sr. G

Camden Cerese Lake Park 6-3 Sr. G

PJ Chambers DePaul Prep 6-2 Sr. G

Brady Clark Kewanee 6-3 Sr. G

Kesler Collins Flanagan-Cornell 6-2 Sr. G/F

Griffin Cook Earlville 6-1 Sr. G

Kyle Cooper Waltonville 5-11 So. G

Christian Cummings Rockford Christian 5-10 Jr. G

AJ Demirov Crystal Lake South 5-11 Jr. G

Vontez Dent Rockford Lutheran 6-4 Sr. G/F

Sam Donald Columbia 6-8 Jr. G

Antonio Flenoid Jr. Mounds Meridian 6-3 Fr. C

Jonah Funk El Paso-Gridley 6-9 Jr. C

Paxton Giertz Seneca 6-0 Jr. G

Phoenix Gill St. Ignatius 6-3 Jr. G

Isaiah Green Thornton 6-2 Sr. G

Thomas Hereau Scales Mound 6-3 Sr. G

Cooper Hoffman Pecatonica 6-1 Jr. G

Isaac Hosman Massac County 6-0 Sr. G

Bryant Jenkins Lawrenceville 6-3 Sr. F

Andre Klaver Sterling 6-3 Sr. G

Lyncoln Koester Mount Zion 6-3 Jr. G

Noah LaPorte Princeton 6-6 Jr. F

Martin Ledbetter Hinckley-Big Rock 6-5 Jr. F

AJ Levine York 6-1 Sr. G

Nathaniel Marlow Webber Township 6-3 So. G

Tyler Mason Metamora 6-2 Sr. G

Connor May Palatine 6-7 Sr. G/F

Ryan Mbouombouo Chicago Latin 6-3 Sr. F

Micah Meiss El Paso-Gridley 6-5 Jr. G

Dontè Montgomery Oak Lawn 6-2 Jr. G

Malachi Persinger Peoria Christian 5-11 Jr. G

Sean Reynolds DeKalb 6-1 Jr. G

Chris Riddle Kenwood 6-5 Sr. F

Braylon Roman Normal Community 6-4 Sr. G

Lucas Simpson Sterling Newman 6-2 Sr. F

Jack Stanton Downers Grove North 6-2 Sr. G

Trey Taylor Moline 6-6 Jr. F

Docker Tedeschi Benton 6-6 Jr. F

Owen Treat Vienna 6-2 Sr. G

Larenz Walters Kankakee 6-2 Sr. G

Jaheem Webber Normal Community 6-10 Sr. C

Jake Willems Port Byron Riverdale 6-5 Sr. G

CJ Worsham Christ The King 6-7 Sr. F

HONORABLE MENTION 100

PLAYER SCHOOL HT. YR. POS.

Tommie Aberle Lake Forest 6-2 Sr. G

Chase Abraham Thornton 6-1 Sr. G

Cam Ande Harrisburg 6-3 Sr. G

J.C. Anderson Mount Zion 6-7 So. C

Richie Armour Serena 6-3 Sr. F

Kollin Asbury Armstrong-Potomac 6-4 Sr. F

Kanen Augustine Waterloo Gibault 5-8 Sr. G

Lucas Austin Sterling 6-7 Sr. F

Lucas Blackford Springfield Calvary 6-4 So. F

Jakob Blakely Walter Payton College Prep 6-0 Sr. G

Parker Boehne Christ Our Rock Lutheran 6-0 Sr. G

E.J. Breland St. Patrick 6-1 Jr. G

Troyer Carlson Kaneland 6-2 Sr. G

Rakim Chaney Rockford Auburn 6-3 Sr. G

Noah Cleveland Normal Community 6-8 Sr. F

Tyreek Coleman Waubonsie Valley 6-2 Jr. G

Lucas Collison Mercer County 5-11 Sr. G

Spencer Cullum Woodstock 6-6 Sr. F

Tyler Curl Prairie Central 6-2 Sr. G

Baylen Damhoff Fulton 6-6 Sr. F

Jordan Davis St. Anne 5-11 Jr. G

Alejandro Diaz Fenton 6-2 Sr. G

Eion Dillon Peoria Notre Dame 6-9 Sr. F

Dion Doyle Macomb 6-5 Sr. F

Amari Edwards Phillips Academy 5-9 Jr. G

Nick Feather Heyworth 6-7 Sr. C

Logan Feller New Trier 6-4 Sr. G

Zavier Fitch Brother Rice 6-7 Sr. F

Jeffrey Fleming Plainfield North 6-4 Sr. F

Josh Fridman Glenbrook North 5-10 Sr. G

Connor Glasgow Galena 6-5 Sr. G/F

Marcos Gonzales Brother Rice 6-3 Jr. G

Will Gonzalez Curie 6-6 Sr. G

Rini Harris O'Fallon 6-3 Sr. G/F

Freddy Hassan Kaneland 6-6 Jr. F

Tyler Heffren Eureka 6-4 Sr. G/F

Dierre Hill Jr. Belleville Althoff 6-0 Jr. G

Sebastian Hill Macon Meridian 6-3 Sr. G

Jared Jackson Peoria Richwoods 6-3 Sr. G

Tanner Jacob St. Joseph-Ogden 6-2 Sr. G

Zack Johnson Beecher 6-0 Sr. G

AJ Keith Pinckneyville 6-4 Jr. G

Luke Kinkade Neuqua Valley 6-2 Sr. G

Christopher Kirkpatrick New Trier 6-3 So. G

Braden Kline Alton Marquette 6-2 Sr. G

KJ LaMonte Rock Island 6-3 Sr. G

Chance Little Winchester West Central 6-4 Sr. F

Bradley Longcor Quincy 6-3 Jr. G

Jahli Love Manley Career Academy 5-10 Sr. G

Kyrese Lukens Herrin 5-11 Jr. G

Noah Lyons Franklin South County 6-0 Sr. G/F

Seth Macke Trenton Wesclin 6-6 Sr. F

Lee Marks Chicago Mt. Carmel 6-5 Sr. G

Kaidyn Miller Altamont 6-5 Sr. F

EJ Mosley Romeoville 6-0 Jr. G

Bryson Mossman Jacksonville Routt 6-3 So. G

Wandy Munoz Wheaton Academy 5-10 Sr. G

Michael Myers Griggsville-Perry 6-5 Sr. F

Navontae Nesbit Jr. Mount Vernon 5-11 Sr. G

Caden Nichols Newton 6-3 Sr. G

Keison Peoples BHRA 6-2 So. G

Gage Peterson Waltonville 6-5 So. F

Braden Phillips Arcola 6-3 Jr. C

Josh Pickett St. Laurence 6-5 Sr. G

Taylor Powell East St. Louis 6-5 Sr. F

Jordan Quinn Tuscola 6-3 Sr. F

Maddox Ritzel Nashville 6-3 So. G

KeJuan Rives SIUE Charter 6-2 Jr. G

Diddy Robinson Danville 6-1 Jr. G

Nicholas Rotter Chicago Latin 6-3 Sr. G

Brady Ruestman Fieldcrest 6-6 Sr. G

Jaeden Rush O'Fallon 6-1 Sr. G

Brayden Saling Williamsville 5-11 Jr. G

Nathan Scearce Bartlett 6-1 Sr. G

Jadin Schilb Centennial 6-5 So. G/F

Ryan Schmidt Effingham St. Anthony 6-4 Jr. G/F

Zane Schrage Breese Central 6-5 Sr. F

Courtney Scott Perspectives/Joslin 6-4 Sr. G

Mason Shubert Breese Central 6-3 Sr. G

Shaheed Solebo Lane Tech 6-4 Sr. G

Brock Soltow Polo 6-3 Sr. G/F

Semaj Stampley Alton 6-2 So. G

Jehvion Starwood Oswego East 6-3 Sr. G

Anton Strelnikov Lake Zurich 6-6 Jr. C

Ethan Storm Lexington 5-8 Sr. G

Leshawn Stowers Peoria 6-4 Jr. G

Gabe Sularski Benet Academy 6-6 So. G

Meyoh Swansey Thornton 6-3 Sr. G

Nick Taylor Glenbard South 6-7 Sr. F

Drew Terpins Prospect 5-11 Sr. G

CJ Thomas Hyde Park 5-10 Jr. G

Darshan Thomas Marist 6-6 Sr. G

Henry Thomas Unity 6-0 Sr. G

Keshaun Thomas Quincy 6-6 Jr. F

Antonio Tyler Chicago Marshall 6-8 Sr. F

Mason Walker Clinton 5-9 Sr. G

Riley Weber Pontiac 6-4 Sr. G/F

Tomaje Wells Perspectives/Joslin 5-11 Sr. G

Connor Williams Amos Alonzo Stagg 6-2 Sr. G

Matthew Zobrist Metamora 6-5 Jr. G