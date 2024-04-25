The News-Gazette's 47th All-State girls' basketball team

Apr. 25—FIRST TEAM

PLAYER SCHOOL HT. YR. POS. SCOTT RICHEY'S COMMENT

The next Elissa Cunane? Awou is headed to North Carolina State after putting up 18.7 points and 11.9 rebounds per game for the 26-6 Panthers.

One of top scorers in state will play next at Western Illinois following senior season where she averaged 31.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, four steals and 3.5 assists.

Colorado State signee was go-to option for Bulldogs and delivered during 29-6 season with 22.4 points, 3.9 steals, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

Denver-bound Esparza found several ways to impact winning en route to averaging 19.1 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.7 steals, 2.5 assists and two blocks per game.

Repeat N-G All-State Player of the Year lit up all comers in Railers' unbeaten run to Class 3A title, averaging 28.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.1 steals and 4.9 assists.

How far might Lions have gone if Guyton didn't tear her ACL in January? Future Iowa guard was averaging 26.2 points, five rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.2 steals.

Dominant since her freshman season , the future Nebraska forward capped her preps career by putting up 28.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game.

Jackson will have her pick of Division I programs and showed why in averaging 16.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, four assists and 3.3 steals for the Dolphins.

Jones has more than 50 (not a typo) Division I offers and put up 18 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks per game for 26-win Raiders.

Kraus followed up a Class 1A state title with the Rockets by committing to Oral Roberts in the wake of putting up 22 points and five rebounds per game .

Already has more than a dozen Division I offers and helped team finish fourth in Class 4A after averaging 19.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.6 steals.

The bounce back from last year's ACL injury saw the future Illinois State guard put up 32 points, 7.5 rebounds, four steals and three assists per game .

The future Tulsa wing defined stuffing the stat sheet for the 30-3 Broncos, averaging 18 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks.

Ended uber productive preps career before moving on to Northwestern next season by putting up 20 points, six assists, five rebounds and five steals per game.

Wardle, who will play next at Eastern Kentucky, showed off point-guard abilities for Class 2A champs and averaged 13.2 points, 6.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds.

SECOND TEAM

PLAYER SCHOOL HT. YR. POS. Scott Richey's comment

The future Southern Utah guard averaged 19.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, four assists and two steals and helped the Braves win 20 games this season.

Roadrunners' runner-up finish in Class 4A tournament buoyed by Dartmouth-bound Austin's averaging 10 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Western Michigan getting dynamic frontcourt piece, who wrapped her prep career with 14.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, three blocks and 2.2 assists per game.

Averaged 16.6 points, six rebounds, 4.3 assists and 4.1 steals as legit two-way guard for Thunderbirds, giving Miami Dade College a steal for its backcourt.

Carlsen is sticking close to home — she's bound for nearby Northern Illinois — after putting up 14.6 points, seven rebounds, five assists and 2.5 steals per game .

Next stop is John A. Logan College after lifting team to 31 wins — and 1A super-sectional — with averages of 22 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.1 steals and 2.2 assists.

Davidson was both productive and efficient for the 30-5 Cardinals, with 24.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 3.8 steals per game as a 54/43/82 shooter.

Doyle is headed to Tennessee to play softball, but new Vols coach Kim Caldwell might want to touch base since she averaged 25.3 points and 10.7 rebounds .

Division I interest sky high in Ezike with more than two dozen offers, and her 16.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, two assists and two steals per game showed why.

Will play something at Division I level. An N-G All-State First-Team volleyball pick, she averaged 20 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.9 steals and 2.9 assists on basketball court.

Southern Illinois getting game-changing center in Gaines, who not only averaged a double-double (16.7 points and 14.7 rebounds), but also blocked 4.8 shots .

High-level Division I recruit with multiple Big Ten offers sparked Ramblers' unbeaten Class 4A title run with 16.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.1 steals .

Henigan, who has more than dozen Division I offers, is next Kenwood star and averaged 18.3 points, five rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.7 steals for 25-8 Broncos.

The DePaul-bound forward helped the Patriots finish the season 29-4 and averaged 14.1 points and 11.5 rebounds in the process.

Murphy, who averaged 21 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals, should wind up at a Division I program ahead of 2024-25 college hoops season.

SPECIAL MENTION 50

PLAYER SCHOOL HT. YR. POS.

Brianna Brodie Princeville 5-9 Sr. F

Brooklyn Burnett Massac County 5-11 Sr. C

Landrie Callahan Morris 6-1 So. F

Tessa Crawford Jerseyville 5-8 Sr. G

Madison Davis Marian Catholic 5-11 Sr. G

Trinity Davis Bishop McNamara 5-8 Jr. G

Dalia Dejesus Deer Creek-Mackinaw 5-11 So. F

Paige Engels Loyola Academy 5-7 Sr. G

Brynn Eshoo Fremd 6-2 Sr. F

Meegan Fahy Maine South 5-7 Sr. G

Addison Fair Gardner-South Wilmington 5-5 Sr. G

Amerie Flowers Hinsdale South 6-0 Sr. F/C

Lauren Flowers Carrollton 5-9 Jr. G

Allie Geiger Elmhurst IC Catholic 5-11 Sr. F

Katie Hamill Crystal Lake Central 5-8 Sr. G

Madison Hoffmann Grayslake Central 6-1 Jr. G/F

Jamilah Jackson Westinghouse 5-8 Jr. G

Mya Janssen Stillman Valley 6-0 Sr. F

Jadea Johnson Romeoville 5-8 Sr. G

Nikkel Johnson Kankakee 5-11 Sr. F

Kiarra Kilgore Galesburg 5-9 Sr. G

Paityn London Freeport Aquin 5-9 Fr. G

Addison Lucht Cissna Park 5-9 So. G

Lily Luczkowiak Illini Bluffs 5-10 Sr. F

Victoria Matulevicius Montini Catholic 5-8 Sr. G/F

Lauren Miller Central Southeastern 5-10 Jr. F

Leah Palmer Geneva 5-11 Sr. G/F

Emma Pierson Belvidere 5-8 Jr. G

Danielle Ruffin Peoria 5-3 Sr. G

Nancy Ruholl Effingham St. Anthony 5-6 So. G

Ayva Rush Vienna 5-7 Jr. G

Madison Schroeder Peotone 5-11 Sr. F

Danielle Scully Nazareth Academy 6-1 Sr. G

Claire Seal ALAH 5-10 Sr. F

Phalan Sigers Thornton 5-9 Sr. G

Reagan Sipla St. Charles North 6-1 Sr. G

Kacie Sisk Arcola 5-8 Jr. G

Angelina Smith Bolingbrook 5-9 Sr. G

Hayven Smith Lincoln-Way East 6-6 Sr. C

Julia Sollberger Dunlap 5-7 Sr. G

Jaden Szymonik Rockford Christian Life 5-6 Sr. G

Ella Todd Fremd 6-0 Jr. G

Mya VanEtten Rockford Christian Life 5-11 Sr. G

Camryn Veltrop Morrison 6-2 Jr. C

Stacie Vonderheide Effingham St. Anthony 5-5 Sr. G

Xyanna Walton Butler Prep 6-0 So. G

Anna Weber Pleasant Plains 5-11 So. F/C

Tiara Williams Morgan Park Academy 5-8 Fr. G

Marisa Zane Robinson 5-6 Sr. G

Kate Zipprich Hardin Calhoun 6-1 Jr. C

HONORABLE MENTION 100

PLAYER SCHOOL HT. YR. POS.

Sara Abdul Wheaton North 5-7 Jr. G

Sereniti Adams Butler Prep 6-3 Sr. F

Sariah Allen Crane 5-5 Fr. G

Kennady Anderson Wethersfield 5-8 Sr. G

Josie Armstrong Tri-County 5-7 Sr. G

Lakeeyah Barnes Phillips Academy 5-6 Sr. G

Emma Behrmann Nashville 5-10 So. G/F

Grace Bishop Edwards County 5-8 So. G/F

Ali Bosnich Peru St. Bede 6-0 Sr. C

Avery Braden Maroa-Forsyth 5-8 So. G

Makenzie Brass Minooka 5-7 Sr. G/F

Mia Brawner Gillespie 5-9 Jr. F

Emma Briggs Benet Academy 6-0 So. F

Samantha Brinkmann Nashville 5-11 Fr. G

Summer Brinkmann Nashville 5-11 Fr. G/F

Danielle Brooks Kenwood 5-7 So. G

Jada Brown Quincy 6-0 Fr. F

Molly Buckles LeRoy 5-9 Sr. G/F

Jase Burkett Woodlawn 5-6 Sr. G

Laney Cahoon Orangeville 5-7 Jr. G

Anna Campanelli Huntley 5-10 Jr. G

Haylee Campbell Neoga 5-10 Sr. F

Catey Carney Glenbard East 5-7 Sr. G

Kaylee Celus Annawan 6-0 Sr. G/F

Olivia Corson Normal 5-10 Sr. G

Lilly Craig Ottawa Marquette 5-10 Sr. F

Gina Davorija Glenbrook South 5-10 Jr. G

Jillian DeFranza Regina Dominica 5-7 So. G

Ashton Dillow Ullin Century 5-10 Sr. F

Amalia Dray Nazareth Academy 5-9 Sr. G

Addy Engel Morton 5-10 Sr. G/F

Audrey Erickson Rock Island Alleman 5-9 Sr. G

Morgan Feil Mother McAuley 6-0 Sr. F

Taylor Fohey Quincy 6-0 Sr. F

Jazlynn Foster Plainfield South 5-10 Sr. F

Roisin Grandberry Rolling Meadows 6-5 Sr. F/C

Jamisen Green Harrisburg 5-9 So. G

Grace Groezinger Lena-Winslow 6-1 Sr. F

Addie Hefel Galena 5-9 Sr. G

Ava Heinz Brimfield 6-0 Jr. F/C

Becca Heitzig Lincoln 5-9 Sr. G

Mae Herman Elmwood 5-8 Sr. G

Sophia Hoffmann Carlyle 5-6 Jr. G

Josie Hughes Havana 5-5 Jr. G

Clair Hulke Rock Island Alleman 6-0 Sr. G/F

Addy Freihaut Tri-Valley 5-10 So. F

Maddie Gesky Manteno 6-1 Fr. C

Alexa Jamison Salt Fork 5-6 Jr. G

Tiara Johnson Mount Vernon 5-8 Sr. G

Savannah Jost Tremont 5-9 Jr. F

PLAYER SCHOOL HT. YR. POS.

Kenzie Kassing Brown County 5-9 Fr. G

Madison Kenyon Marian Central Catholic 5-9 Sr. F

Nikki Kerstein Montini Catholic 5-8 Jr. G

Kelsey Langston Loyola Academy 5-7 Sr. G

Hannah Laub Waubonsie Valley 6-0 Sr. F

Alli Linke Prospect 6-1 So. F

Amelia Lovorato Hinsdale South 5-7 Sr. G

Annika Manthy Hersey 6-3 Sr. F/C

Camryn Martin Newton 5-6 Jr. G

Addy Martinie St. Joseph-Ogden 5-9 Sr. F

Bailey Masching Pontiac 5-10 Sr. G

Addie Meyer Prairie Ridge 6-0 Sr. F

Lauren Miller Trinity 5-9 Sr. G/F

Sydney Moss Tuscola 5-10 Sr. F/C

Alyson Murphy Mount Pulaski 5-7 So. G

Alexis Neumann Chatham Glenwood 6-0 Fr. G/F

Kylee Norkus Neuqua Valley 5-10 Sr. F

Kamaree Pollard Mount Vernon 5-8 Jr. G

Kamryn Porter De La Salle 5-9 Sr. G/F

Jarius Powers Alton 6-1 Jr. F

Jayce Privia Petersburg PORTA 5-9 Sr. G

Chloe Probst Teutopolis 5-8 Jr. G

Kiyoko Proctor Alton 5-6 Jr. G

Ruari Quarnstrom St. Thomas More 5-7 Sr. F

Kennedy Quinn Abingdon-Avon 5-6 Fr. G

Maycee Randall Mount Carmel 6-3 So. C

Hailey Redding Abingdon-Avon 5-11 Jr. F

Rayvan Rush Thornton Fractional South 5-8 Sr. G

Stella Sakalas Nazareth Academy 6-1 So. G

Ameli Sanchez Amos Alonzo Stagg 5-10 Sr. G

Ilana Schwartz Ida Crown 5-5 Sr. G

Lexi Sepulveda Plainfield East 5-10 Sr. G

JaLea Shered Centralia 5-7 Sr. G

Arabella Silva Maine East 5-7 Fr. G

Kailey Starks Evanston 5-8 Sr. G

Sage Stratton Quincy Notre Dame 5-8 Jr. G

Raegen Stringer Unity 5-3 Sr. G

Emilia Sularski Benet Academy 5-11 Sr. G/F

Addison Tarr Taylorville 5-11 Jr. G

Larissa Taylor Highland 6-0 Sr. F

Avery Tibbs Washington 5-7 So. G

Isabella Tiburzi Carlinville 5-10 Jr. G

Emilee Travineck Belleville Althoff 6-3 Sr. C

Jasmyn Trigerous West Chicago 5-7 Jr. G

Jocelyn Turner Mount Zion 6-3 Jr. F

Cate Uhren Bloomington Central Catholic 5-2 Sr. G

Jasaiyah Wallace Centralia 6-1 Jr. F/C

Taegan Webster South Central 5-7 Sr. G

Kaitlin White Fieldcrest 5-6 Sr. G

Melaina Zedalis Mount Vernon 5-10 Jr. G/F