News: Forecasting playoff foe, timeslot; questions at center; Cowboys advise TCU’s Max Duggan

The Cowboys know they’ll face one of four teams if they play during wild card weekend, but one matchup in particular feels like it could be especially problematic from a scheduling standpoint. Even more motivation, then, to take care of business against Washington in Week 18 in hopes of earning a No. 2 or No. 1 seed. We’ve got the keys to conquering the Commanders, plus a look at the gameday roster that could include a worst-case emergency plan at center.

The team is still beefing up where it can, signing a two-time All-Pro at cornerback just in time for the postseason. We take a look at records that could fall on Sunday, we explore backup options at kick and punt returner, and we marvel at the turnaround the offense has engineered when it comes to penalty flags. The Dallas pass rush is better than you think, Dak Prescott shared what he was thinking when Damar Hamlin collapsed, and TCU’s quarterback is turning pro based on what Cowboys scouts think. All that, plus what Cowboys Wire got right- and what we didn’t- way back before the 2022 regular season started. Here’s your gameday News and Notes.

Playoff Scenarios: How Cowboys get 1-2 or 5-Seed :: The Mothership

A win over Washington coupled with Eagles and 49ers losses gives Dallas the NFC’s No. 1 seed and a first-round bye. If the Cowboys win and Philadelphia loses but the 49ers win, Dallas will be the No. 2 seed and could host Green Bay, Seattle, or Detroit- whichever club earns the seventh spot. If the Cowboys stay at No. 5, they’ll play Tampa Bay next weekend.

Dallas Cowboys rumors: NFL may put Cowboys game at Buccaneers on Monday night of Wild Card Weekend :: Blogging the Boys

One wild card game will be played on Monday night next week, and if it turns out that the Cowboys are pitted against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, the thought of that matchup happening in primetime may be too much for the league to pass up. That, of course, would put the winner at a huge disadvantage- on a short week of rest- for the divisional round.

2022 TV Recap: It’s the NFL’s world; the rest of us just live in it :: Sportico

TV is now merely a delivery system for the league. Of the 100 most-watched programs in 2022, a staggering 82 (and 19 of the top 20) were NFL games. A deeper dive into the ratings shows that the Cowboys starred in 11 of the top 50 broadcasts, and seven out of the top 20.

OL in dire straits, here's the Cowboys 55-man roster vs Commanders in Week 18 :: Cowboys Wire

Connor McGovern was already the backup center, in for the injured Tyler Biadasz. But now McGovern has come down with the seasonal illness that has hit the Cowboys hard this winter. Dakoda Shepley was added to the 53-man roster Saturday; he’s the only other Cowboy with center experience.

3 keys to Cowboys closing regular season with win over Commanders :: Cowboys Wire

The postseason is assured, but there’s still plenty to play for. If the Cowboys can protect No. 4, move the chains on third down, and make some waves with their pass rush, the team has a good chance of taking care of their piece of the puzzle as the NFC’s playoff picture comes into final focus.

Nothing is wrong with the Cowboys’ pass rush :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys undeniably have a number of issues facing their defense, but the pass rush isn’t one. With a 41.5 percent pressure rate (per Pro Football Focus), they actually rank four percent higher than the second-place Eagles.

Cowboys return ace KaVontae Turpin questionable for Week 18; who is Plan B? :: Cowboys Wire

The return specialist missed Friday’s walkthrough with an illness. Tony Pollard is officially listed as his backup, but the Cowboys would likely look elsewhere if Turpin can’t go. Malik Davis and Noah Brown handled some returns in college; so have practice squadders Antonio Callaway and Kendall Sheffield.

Lamb, Prescott clicking with playoffs looming; Cowboys single-season record within reach :: Cowboys Wire

With 10 catches versus Washington, Lamb will become the Cowboys’ all-time single-season leader in receptions. And with 100 more yards, he’ll turn in the club’s third-best single season in that category. “We’re growing as a unit, as a quarterback-and-receiver duo,” Lamb explained of his connection with Dak Prescott. He’s in the league’s top 10 in both receiving yards and receptions.

‘Enough’s enough’: How Cowboys turned it around to become NFL’s least-penalized offense :: Dallas Morning News

The offense has gone five straight games with just one accepted penalty against it. And two of those were intentional delays of game when attempting to draw a defense offside on fourth down. The Cowboys had been the NFL’s second-most-penalized team through their first 11 games. “You can hear the chatter at practice when things aren’t the way they should be,” Mike McCarthy said, “and we’ve implemented a couple of things just to emphasize it even more. I think our players have been super cognizant of it.”

Cowboys sign two-time All-Pro CB ahead of Week 18, playoff run :: Cowboys Wire

Xavier Rhodes has been to three Pro Bowls and is a two-time All-Pro, but it’s his six postseason appearances that may be of the most value to the Cowboys’ young CB room right now. Rhodes was let go by the Bills early in the week; Dallas has now signed him to their practice squad.

Here's how all of our 2022 Cowboys preseason predictions turned out :: Cowboys Wire

We called another top turn in the takeaway department, offensive line troubles, Brett Maher’s return to glory, and a lack of production from the team’s young wide receivers. But we also thought Dak Prescott would be a serious running threat, Malik Hooker would be a superstar, and that the negative offseason vibes might easily carry over into the season. A few predictions could still go either way.

Damar Hamlin scare reminded Dak Prescott of Cowboys’ Markus Paul tragedy :: The Landry Hat

When Damar Hamlin collapsed Monday night, it took Prescott back to November 2020 when the team lost their strength and conditioning coach after he suffered an event in the Cowboys weight room. It gave Prescott a sense of what the Bills and Bengals players, coaches, and staffs were going through. “The thoughts and everything that that can create,” Prescott said, “it’s traumatizing for people.”

A phone call from the Dallas Cowboys convinced Max Duggan he made the right decision :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

The TCU quarterback will finish his college career with Monday night’s national title game, and it was a conversation with a member of the Cowboys scouting department that convinced him. The scout told Duggan that he would likely be drafted on the third and final day. And if he’s not drafted, then he can go to whatever team he feels is the best fit as a free agent.

