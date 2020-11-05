News: Elliott keeps chopping for Cowboys, Aldon Smith shows up on injury report

Admittedly, very few Dallas fans had “quarterback controversy” on their 2020 bingo cards. But it’s a guarantee that nobody could have guessed Cowboys Nation would be passionately choosing sides between Cooper Rush, Ben DiNucci, and Garrett Gilbert at the season’s midway point.

Read on to see what Steelers coach Mike Tomlin had to say about prepping his defense for an unknown QB in Week 9. Ezekiel Elliott and Zack Martin also share their perspectives on the avalanche of unforeseen circumstances that have all but buried the Cowboys thus far. There’s injury news, as punter Chris Jones schedules a long-overdue surgery and defensive end Aldon Smith is suddenly bothered by a knee he tweaked in Philadelphia. The latest power rankings don’t hold much to be hopeful about, but Trevon Diggs is proving to be one to watch for the future. All that, plus three names to keep an eye on in the back half of the season, and a former Cowboys stud looks like a horse of a different color in his new uniform. Here’s your News and Notes.