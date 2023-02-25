News: Elliott’s future written in Cowboys past? New brain processing test for QBs?

What happens between the Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott will be one of the offseason’s biggest questions, but the team may have already answered it- many times over the years with other superstar running backs. We’ll look at that, plus why veterans like Odell Beckham Jr. and Byron Jones could be getting another look in Dallas.

Meanwhile, a new development in Michael Irvin’s $100 million lawsuit as a federal judge turns up the heat on the Marriott chain, Jason Witten hands out an award and talks about the one Dak Prescott just got, the Cowboys finalize their 2023 coaching staff, and the Wolf Hunter’s brother gets his pro football break within howling distance of his star sibling. All that, plus a new test that measures brain processing speed could be the next-gen Wonderlic for NFL teams trying to forecast quarterback success. News and Notes, coming right up…

Sam Hurd, now a free man, gave Cowboys no clues about his illicit double life :: Dallas Morning News

Hurd was never a superstar wide receiver in Dallas, but he was also the last Cowboys player that his teammates and coaches would have pegged as a big-time drug trafficker. Hurd has been released from a federal prison after serving 10 years of a 15-year sentence.

Months later, Odell Beckham may still be Cowboys WR best option :: Cowboys Wire

Here we go again. Beckham wasn’t ready to help out in December, but he’s better than most free agent options at the position and will likely come cheaper, given his age and injury history. It’s a risk, but the tools are still there for him to be a contributing factor for someone’s WR-needy offense.

Marriott must respond Michael Irvin’s request for surveillance video by Tuesday :: ProFootballTalk

The legal back-and-forth in Irvin’s $100 million defamation case continues. After ignoring a Texas judge’s order to turn over video evidence, the Marriott hotel chain has now been ordered by a federal judge to reply to the request. That response will likely be more objections, and Irvin’s lawyers will probably escalate things by filing another motion. “It feels like Marriott has something to hide,” Mike Florio notes, “because this is exactly what somebody with something to hide would do.”

Jason Witten presents Pitt DE Deslin Alexandre with Collegiate Man of the Year Award :: Cowboys Wire

The Haitian-born senior used his own NIL opportunities to establish a program that provides meals and education for children back in his native land and was also a two-time captain who helped propel the Panthers to back-to-back Top-25 seasons and an ACC championship. “He is a great leader and a role model for young athletes,” Witten said. “He is a perfect example of what a college student-athlete can be.”

Witten had "proud moments" after Dak's award :: The Mothership

“It was one of those proud moments,” Witten said when asked what it meant to see Prescott win the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. “Dak has had a lot of great influences in his life and none greater than his mom, and many coaches along the way. But you like to think in some small way when he came into the league you were able to show him a little bit of it.” Witten won the award in 2012; he says Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman were right when they told him, “It’ll stay with you for the rest of your life.”

Cowboys 7-Round Mock: Here's why drafting OL early makes sense again :: Cowboys Wire

In this mock, Ohio State tackle Paris Johnson falls to 26, and as the best player available, is part of a long-term play on the offensive line. North Carolina receiver Josh Downs, Wisconsin edge rusher Nick Herbig, Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh, Iowa cornerback Riley Moss, Maryland receiver Rakim Jarrett, and Florida safety Rashad Torrence II all come to Dallas, too. And cue the outrage: the Cowboys spend a draft pick on a punter… and another on two-time national championship quarterback Stetson Bennett.

Elliott's End: Like Tony Dorsett, Emmitt Smith before him, will Cowboys boot Zeke? :: SI.com

The Cowboys have a history of jettisoning their star running backs before they limp off into the sunset on their own. Duane Thomas, Dorsett, and Smith all finished their NFL careers in strange uniforms; Elliott should prepare himself for a similar fate.

3 intriguing cornerback options for the Cowboys in free agency :: Cowboys Wire

Patrick Peterson is the sexy name in the free agency CB pool, but the Rams’ Troy Hill already has experience as a bookend opposite a superstar and would be a low-cost/low-commitment insurance policy. And then there’s always Byron Jones, who was better in Dallas than most fans give him credit for and will be looking to rehab his image after flopping in Miami.

Leighton Vander Esch's brother signs with XFL's Arlington Renegades :: Clarence Hill Jr. (Twitter)

The Arlington Renegades have signed WR Caleb Vander Esch, cousin of Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch. He played college ball at South Dakota and was with St. Louis of the XFL during training camp. @dallascowboys @XFLRenegades #XFL2023 #DallasCowboys — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) February 24, 2023

Cowboys announce finalized coaching staff for 2023 season :: Cowboys Wire

The staff is complete. A glance at the coaching roster shows eight of eleven offensive coaches and coordinators are either new hires or guys in new roles. Defensively, it’s five of ten. The special teams and strength and conditioning staffs go unchanged from last year.

Was Brock Purdy’s emergence predictable? S2 Cognition test has pointed to NFL success :: The Athletic

Not an intelligence test like the 50-question Wonderlic exam, the S2 measures how quickly and accurately athletes process information. It’s like the 40-yard dash for the brain, and it may be the next way teams try to measure their prospective superstars, especially at the rapid-fire decision-maker position of quarterback. There may be something to it; Purdy, Drew Brees, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Joe Burrow all scored in the elite range.

