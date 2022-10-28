News: Elliott’s 2nd DNP, Beckham eyeing Cowboys, Emmitt’s anniversary

The Cowboys’ injury report is growing… and becoming more troubling. Not only did Ezekiel Elliott sit out for a second straight day as details about his right knee remain fuzzy, but now Micah Parsons and Sam Williams are less than 100%, too. If Elliott can’t go Sunday, Tony Pollard says he’s ready to carry the load against a Chicago run defense that looks vulnerable.

Meanwhile, Cowboys Nation is keeping an eye on next Tuesday’s trade deadline to see if the front office makes a move to bolster the wide receiving corps. We’re looking at the names who might make sense; one of them already knows his way around the building, and another wouldn’t require giving up a player or draft pick. All that, plus Dan Quinn has had his “whoa moment,” Micah Parsons got his Madden wish, and we relive Emmitt Smith’s historic moment on the 20th anniversary of him breaking the all-time rushing record. Here’s the News and Notes.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott misses practice for second day in a row :: Dallas Morning News

Elliott, Malik Hooker, and Noah Brown all missed their second straight day of practice. Reports now vary as to what Elliott’s knee issue is; what was called a Grade-2 sprain and a deep thigh bruise by one source is being termed hyperextension by another, and it’s the bruising and swelling that could sideline him in Week 8. Elliott says his knee feels “stiff.”

'They call it, I'm going to haul it': Cowboys RB Tony Pollard ready for full workload if needed :: Cowboys Wire

Pollard has never rushed more than 14 times in a game as a pro, but he may be carrying a full workload when the Bears come to town if Elliott can’t go. The fourth-year vet is averaging 5.6 yards per carry this season, and no one gets run on more than Chicago. Mike McCarthy confirmed, “We’re going to run the ball,” meaning Pollard could be for a big day.

Updates: Parsons, Sam Williams nursing injury :: The Mothership

So much for getting healthier. Micah Parsons was limited Thursday with a shoulder issue; rookie Sam Williams sat out wit a knee ailment. Friday’s “mock game” and the Saturday practice could be huge in determining who suits up Sunday.

1-on-1 with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn :: The 33rd Team

Dan Quinn says he had the “whoa moment” he had been waiting for with this Cowboys unit. Unsurprisingly, it was Micah Parsons’s otherworldly chase-and-game-saving-tackle on Detroit’s tight end last week. “You don’t know when that play is going to be that play,” Quinn told Chris Long. “If we just haul ass and go, then we’ve got a chance to be really good.”

Micah Parsons gets the Madden upgrade he had asked for :: Michael Gehlken (Twitter)

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons had an 88 overall rating and 91 speed when Madden NFL 23 launched. Now at 93 overall and 92 speed. Power moves (78 to 87), finesse moves (84 to 91) and play recognition (82 to 86) are among other attributes to have increased. https://t.co/Pna9U1AeoK — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 27, 2022

Will the Cowboys make another trade before the deadline — and should they? :: Fox Sports

After spending a Day Three pick to get Johnathan Hankins, could the Cowboys still be shopping? Wide receiver seems to be the most likely area of need, with veterans like Brandin Cooks, Kendrick Bourne, or even Chase Claypool popping up in trade-rumor discussions. It feels unlikely, but this weekend’s game results could shake loose some last-minute motivation to work a deal.

As trade deadline nears, is this Cedrick Wilson Jr.’s last game with the Miami Dolphins? :: Pro Football Network

The Cowboys’ former Swiss Army knife is the No. 4 receiver on a team that plays three at most; he has become the Dolphins’ designated fair catcher, barely seeing the field in 2022. With Miami seemingly unwilling to play him and able to free up $7.1 million in cap space by dealing Wilson before Tuesday’s deadline, some have suggested that a return to Dallas would be an easy re-acclimation that helps both parties.

Michael Irvin: Odell Beckham Jr. "would love to play for the Dallas Cowboys" :: 105.3 The Fan

The Hall of Famer says he’s spoken directly to Beckham and that the ex-Giant receiver “would love” to come play for his former rival. “I ain’t talking about something somebody told me one time, or something I heard on the line, I’m talking about I got personal knowledge,” Irvin said on-air.

Happy 20th anniversary to the all-time rushing king :: Emmitt Smith (Twitter)

I am beyond grateful to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of becoming the @NFL's All-Time Leading Rusher. I'd like to thank God, my family, the Jones family, @walterpayton's family, the entire @dallascowboys org, #CowboysNation & my incredible teammates! #EmmittSmith pic.twitter.com/aDpqo2VP5v — Emmitt Smith (@EmmittSmith22) October 27, 2022

Mick Shots: The sweetest call :: The Mothership

Twenty years after the fact, legendary “Voice of the Cowboys” Brad Sham shares his recollections about Emmitt Smith’s historic day, including the story about improvising his now-iconic radio call (“Move over, Sweetness; make a place for Emmitt!”) when Smith broke the record on a run that left everybody wondering for an awkward moment.

Cowboys vs Bears: 6 things to know about Week 8 opponent :: Cowboys Wire

Yes, Justin Fields can beat you two ways, and Chicago has a good run game. But there’s no wide receiver threat, and the Bears’ offensive line is suspect. They’re coming off a big night against New England, though, and former Cowboys assistant Matt Eberflus is looking to guide his team to a second straight surprise win.

