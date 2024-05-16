NEWS: EA Sports College Football ’25 release date announced

Big news for fans of EA Sports’ College Football video game series. It was announced on Thursday that the newest edition of the video game will be released to the public on July 19.

This announcement comes after the cover athletes were revealed earlier this month.

The release of College Football ’25 will be more than 10 years in the making for fans of the video game franchise. The last edition was released in 2013, with production halted due to the NCAA’s amateurism rules.

Those rules are obviously now all things of the past. Fans have since been waiting years for the video game to finally return. That answer came on May 16: it will be back in just over two months.

EA Sports also noted a full reveal of the game will come on May 17.

EA SPORTS College Football 25. Coming July 19. Full Reveal Tomorrow.

