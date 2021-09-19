News: Donovan Wilson out, NFL admits goof that cost Cowboys in Week 1

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed on Saturday that safety Donovan Wilson had not seen enough improvement with his groin injury to play on Sunday. That only adds to the list of defensive personnel adjustments the team will have to make for its Week 2 contest against the Chargers. With DeMarcus Lawrence gone, the unit’s pass rush options seem to be all over the map; Micah Parsons, Jaylon Smith, Leighton Vander Esch, and even Chauncey Golston are among the Cowboys expected to step up in the coming weeks.

Plenty more to preview before the Boys’ battle with the Bolts, including an in-depth look at Los Angeles signal-caller Justin Herbert, what the mathematical models say will happen regarding both the score and the betting line, why the Cowboys can expect a warm reception at SoFi Stadium, and a reunion of sorts for two college pals who are now meeting as superstars for opposing teams. All that, plus it’s a case of too-little-too-late as the NFL admits an error that could have dramatically changed the complexion of the Cowboys’ season opening loss in Tampa. Here are the News and Notes.