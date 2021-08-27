News: Dan Quinn’s COVID return, Dak Prescott’s full go, Ezekiel Elliott’s meeting moonlighting

One by one, the COVID numbers may be slowly reversing for the Cowboys. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn may be back in the booth calling plays by Sunday’s preseason tilt versus the Jaguars, he revealed Thursday. This, as the league is proposing increased testing for vaccinated players in the wake of the surges in both Dallas and Tennessee.

In football news, Dak Prescott is no longer on a pitch count as the season opener approaches. Kicker Greg Zuerlein has also resumed his duties, but the team took an unusual step in easing him back. Ezekiel Elliott explains why he sits in on quarterback meetings, Keanu Neal has been ready to make the switch from safety to linebacker for a while now, and a self-professed “throwback” player is looking to continue the fullback tradition for America’s Team. The team digs through its own archives to share untold “war stories” of draft days gone by, plus why hasn’t one the Cowboys’ biggest names been featured- at all- on HBO’s reality series? Thursday’s News and Notes, coming right up.

Dallas Cowboys DC Dan Quinn to return soon from COVID, credits vaccine for mild case :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Link Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn could be back in the booth for Dallas as soon as Sunday for the preseason finale. He still needs two consecutive negative COVID tests in a 24-hour period, but he says he's ready to get back to work after last week's virus scare. "Fortunate for going through it and having the vaccine, as some would say. Maybe because of that, the symptoms aren't as strong." --TB

Injury Update: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott now operating full capacity :: Cowboys Wire

Link So much for that talk of how Dak Prescott may not be healthy all season. No. 4 has been taken off his so-called pitch count, according to offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. "We're just playing ball at this point," Moore told the media. Prescott is considered a full go for the September 9th season opener against Tampa Bay. --TB

Story continues

Untold draft moments featured in "War Stories" :: The Mothership

Link The team website presents its third documentary in the "Deep Blue"series, this one focusing on the club's draft history. Using never-before-seen footage, the doc dives in to 14 different stories, some that even hardcore fans haven't heard... like how both Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin almost ended up Packers, or the almost-trade that would have kept Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott from ever coming to Dallas. --TB

Why Ezekiel Elliott frequents Cowboys QB meetings :: Jon Machota (Twitter)

https://twitter.com/jonmachota/status/1430664212473421826?s=20

Cowboys Wire Podcast: Anyone else notice Jaylon Smith's absence on Hard Knocks? :: Cowboys Wire

Link On the season's first installment edition of the Cowboys Wire Podcast, K.D. Drummond gives Ryan O'Leary a COVID update and chats about which Cowboys fantasy players should be eyeing. But the main topic? Hard Knocks: specifically, why it's been a little dull... and why one of the team's biggest needle-movers hasn't been featured. At. All. --TB

Keanu Neal “embracing” role at linebacker :: D210Sports

Link When Dan Quinn took the job of Cowboys defensive coordinator, he brought a familiar face with him from Atlanta to help revamp the team's linebacker corps. Except Keanu Neal had been labeled a safety. "He would have been able to do this role for a few years now at linebacker," Quinn says of the veteran's position shift. "He is just that physical of a player, so it has been in the back of my mind that when the moment came, it would be right for him to make the shift and he certainly has embraced it." --TB

Mike McCarthy is making up for lost time with Dak Prescott :: The Ringer

Link A look at how Mike McCarthy's relationship has progressed with quarterback Dak Prescott amid a year lost to COVID-19 and injury and why the head coach doesn't believe their relationship is the most important one on the roster. --TT

From pulling trucks to trucking linebackers, FB Nick Ralston relishes throwback role with Cowboys :: Cowboys Wire

Link To make it as a fullback in today's NFL, a guy has to do something to stand out. Texas native Nick Ralston made waves back in 2020 by posting a workout of himself pulling a tractor trailer. Now the self-described "throwback" could be clearing the road for two-time rushing champ Ezekiel Elliott. --TB

Should Cowboys trade for Cam Newton's Patriots QB backup? :: SI.com

Link Mike McCarthy has settled on Cooper Rush to start the final preseason game, but does that mean he's the primary backup quarterback in Dallas when the season begins? Mike Fisher wonders if Jerry Jones would be wise to work a deal for one of Cam Newton's understudies in New England. Would Jarrett Stidham or Brian Hoyer be an upgrade? --TB

Greg Zuerlein was kicking deflated balls to ease strain on legs :: Jori Epstein (Twitter)

https://twitter.com/JoriEpstein/status/1430978204609794048

NFL proposes testing vaccinated players every 7 days amid COVID-19 surge; NFLPA wants daily testing :: ESPN

Link Between August 1st and August 21st, the NFL recorded 68 positive tests among all players and staff from 7,190 tests. In response to that trend and notable surges in the Dallas and Tennessee camps, the league has proposed testing vaccinated players once every seven days instead of every 14. Players who are not fully vaccinated would continue to be tested daily. The NFLPA would have to approve the change; they want all players tested every day, regardless of vaccination status. --TB

