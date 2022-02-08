News: Cowboys new WR coach has Moore ties, ranking CBs by new metric, FA targets

The Cowboys coaching staff for 2022 came into much clearer focus by the end of business Monday. With the Dolphins’ hiring of Mike McDaniel, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore looks to be returning to his role in Dallas, where he still has plenty of room to improve… and the tools to do it. But there’s also a new face who’ll reportedly be under Moore; the Cowboys are finalizing an agreement for a veteran wide receivers coach who Moore has some history with.

Elsewhere, we’re looking at how to best help Dak Prescott take the next step, we’re looking past the doom-and-gloom forecast of the Cowboys’ cap situation to find a silver lining, and we’re unveiling a new set of metrics by which defensive backs should be measured moving forward. (And they just happen to show us what we already knew about Trevon Diggs.) We’ve got a Pro Bowl recap, a list of free agents the Cowboys won’t go after (but should), a new Dawg in the house according to the latest mock, and we’re ranking not only the best turnarounds in the Super Bowl era but the best cities to have hosted the big game. That’s all up in News and Notes.

Dallas Cowboys finalizing deal to hire wide receivers coach Robert Prince :: Dallas Morning News

Link

The Cowboys are hiring the former Texans wide receivers coach for 2022. Prince has also spent time on staff in Detroit, Seattle, Jacksonville, and Atlanta, among other places. Prince- Boise State’s wide receivers coach for Kellen Moore’s senior season there- will replace Adam Henry, who had been with Dallas for the past two seasons; his contract expired at the end of the 2021 campaign.

New Stat: Putting Trevon Diggs' 2021 yards allowed vs interceptions in proper context :: Cowboys Wire

Link

When Pro Football Focus says Trevon Diggs is just the 36th-best cornerback in the game, maybe the measuring stick needs calibrating. Using the numbers to calculate the more telling Adjusted Net Yards Allowed per Target and Adjusted Net Yards Allowed per Coverage Snap, though, Diggs is shown to be Top Five, more in line with his Pro Bowl and All-Pro status. These new metrics give a more complete picture that more accurately factors in interceptions and the result of those takeaways.

Story continues

16 Free agents Cowboys should heavily consider, but likely won't :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The Joneses typically aren’t big spenders in free agency. But if they were, there are some intriguing names about to hit the open market. Safeties like Seattle’s Quandre Diggs, Kansas City’s Tyrann Mathieu, and Houston’s Justin Reid could fill a long-gaping hole in the Dallas secondary. Offensive line help could come from a guy like Chicago’s James Daniels, Tampa Bay’s Ryan Jensen, or San Francisco’s Laken Tomlinson.

How can the Cowboys make life easier for Dak? :: The Mothership

Link

“This whole thing revolves around No. 4,” Stephen Jones said just last week of the Cowboys’ franchise passer. Now that there is guaranteed continuity with the main cogs of the coaching staff, the team needs to fix the running game and clean up the penalties- and show an ability to make those kinds of adjustments quickly- in order to get the most of out of Prescott next season.

Kellen Moore expected to remain Cowboys OC as Miami hires McDaniel :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The Cowboys OC went 0-for-4 in his head coaching interviews; Miami hired 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel instead. Moore is expected to return to Dallas for another year running- and perhaps improving- an offense that finished 2021 ranked No. 1 in yards and points, but struggled down the stretch against quality opponents.

Ja'Marr Chase's WR idol was a familiar face to Cowboys fans :: Pro Football Focus (Twitter)

Dez Bryant led the way for Ja’Marr Chase 👏 pic.twitter.com/ssD3lDvQtn — PFF (@PFF) February 7, 2022

Despite NFC loss, Cowboys' Micah Parsons brings the wood at 2022 Pro Bowl :: Cowboys Wire

Link

For the rookie linebacker, there’s no such thing as a meaningless game. Parsons warned the AFC he’d be “going hard as heck,” and then delivered. He laid a huge hit on Pittsburgh’s Diontae Johnson and also recorded a strip sack on Patrick Mahomes. Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs picked off a pass and got to line up at wideout against his older brother; CeeDee Lamb caught a two-point conversion from his former college quarterback.

Trevon Diggs has great response to brother Stefon ‘breaking ankles’ in Pro Bowl :: The Landry Hat

Link

When the Diggs brothers squared off in the red zone at Sunday’s Pro Bowl, Stefon juked Trevon- badly- on his way to a score. One national outlet tweeted, “Stefon Diggs broke Trevon Diggs’ ankles.” The Cowboys cornerback responded, simply, “Stop reaching.”

3 reasons why the Cowboys shouldn’t be worried about their salary cap situation :: Blogging the Boys

Link

Things are indeed tight, but the Cowboys always find a way to keep the players they truly want. Fans worried about long-term financial straits should remember that relief is coming in the near future thanks to: the big three offensive linemen not commanding 28% of the cap dollars for much longer, a likely reworking of Ezekiel Elliot’s expensive deal at some point to better match his production, and the remarkable savings that the team always seems to get out of its draft picks.

NFL mock draft 2022: Jordan Reid's new two-round predictions for top 64 picks, featuring six quarterbacks, Senior Bowl risers :: ESPN (paywall)

Link

The Cowboys are looking to the Dawgs in the first round of this latest mock draft from ESPN. Linebacker Nakobe Dean is a bit undersized, but plays fast and physical, plus he has leadership qualities and a head for the game. Adding him in Dallas could even allow Micah Parsons to move full-time to edge rusher.

Top 10 team turnarounds of Super Bowl era: Where do 2021 Bengals rank? :: NFL.com

Link

Everyone loves a dramatic reversal of fortune, especially the perennial doormat who comes out of nowhere to suddenly become a contender. The 1991 Cowboys make this list of the ten best turnarounds (three years, max) of the Super Bowl era, coming in at No. 8. The roller coaster from 1-15 to 11-5 within just three years’ time was something to behold; they won the Super Bowl in the fourth year of the upswing.

Super Bowl host cities ranked from worst (sorry, Indianapolis), to first :: For the Win

Link

Sixteen cities have hosted the 55 Super Bowls, with a few of the northern locales backfiring on the NFL. Safe to say that Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Detroit, and New York City won’t make the regular rotation. “Dallas is a fun city with good food, good bars, and a great stadium,” but it’s not even in downtown Dallas. And the weather can be dicey. Big D comes in 10th on this list.

1

1