News: Cowboys vet impressed with 6th-rounder, PFF’s rankings surprise

It takes one to know one. Sure, all the self-professed draft gurus and erstwhile film nerds can (and do) analyze every college prospect to the nth degree, but there’s something to be said for the opinion of someone who’s done the job before. And for all the buzz surrounding the Cowboys’ second- and third-round defensive back selections, it was Day Three’s pick from the Gamecocks’ secondary that had longtime Dallas DB Barry Church talking.

Elsewhere, one popular outlet has released its leaguewide rankings at both the quarterback and running back positions… but only one of those lists is going to be popular with Cowboys fans. Read on to find out whether it was Dak Prescott or Ezekiel Elliott who came in surprisingly low. There’s still more first impressions rolling in about the rookies; see what observers had to say about Nahshon Wright and Micah Parsons, hear what Chauncey Golston had to say about his own plan for making the team, and find out what message Dak Prescott had for Simi Fehoko just minutes after he was drafted. All that, plus projected starters, playoff predictions, Blake Jarwin, and one of Coach McCarthy’s Packers passers is coming to town. And a Dallas broadcasting icon gets ready to ride off into the sunset, with one last jab at the Cowboys. Here are the News and Notes.

Barry Church impressed with DB Israel Mukuamu at Cowboys rookie minicamp :: Inside the Star

Link The Cowboys desperately needed secondary help when they entered the 2021 NFL draft. One of their three selections in the defensive backfield, sixth-round pick Israel Mukuamu out of South Carolina, caught the eye of former Cowboys safety Barry Church during rookie minicamp. Church highlighted how fluid the youngster moves and praised his work in individual drills. -ML

Running Back Rankings: The 32 best RBs entering the 2021 NFL season :: Pro Football Focus

Link Ezekiel Elliott had a down year in 2020 to be sure, but PFF places him outside their top 10 running backs heading into the 2021 season. Despite calling Elliott "a good back without many real flaws" and pointing a finger at a banged-up offensive line, the outlet nonetheless ranks the two-time rushing champ 12th leaguewide. That's behind Aaron Jones, Chris Carson, and Austin Ekeler. Tony Pollard places 21st. -TB

PFF Quarterback Rankings: All 32 starters ahead of the 2021 NFL season :: Pro Football Focus

Link "Dak is back." So says Bruce Gradkowski in PFF's quarterbacks rankings, where he slots Prescott at 7th overall. With a talented arsenal of pass-catchers and a now-going-on-seven-year working relationship with Kellen Moore, Prescott is poised for a big 2021, placing him higher on this list than Lamar Jackson, Matt Ryan, Matthew Stafford, and Justin Herbert. -TB

Cowboys rookie Chauncey Golston wants 'to be a swiss army knife' for DL :: Cowboys Wire

Link Chauncey Golston was a bit of a surprise when the Cowboys selected him in the third round, seeing as most teams had him as a late-round selection. Nonetheless, the former first-team All-Big Ten selection is looking to be a versatile piece to a pretty talented defensive line group. -ML

Brooks: Parsons headlines top 5 favorite picks :: The Mothership

Link NFL media analyst Bucky Brooks puts the Cowboys' 2021 draft class under the microscope and spotlights a quintet "with the potential to pop immediately." First-round selection Micah Parsons tops the list, followed by third-rounder Osa Odighizuwa. Interestingly, though, the remaining three of Brooks' top five all come from Round Four or later of this year's draft proceedings. -TB

Cowboys 2021 player profile: Tight end Blake Jarwin :: Blogging The Boys

Link Tight end Blake Jarwin was set to have a breakout season in 2020. Unfortunately, he tore his ACL in Week 1 and was put on injured reserve. With the new season approaching, Matt Holleran of Blogging the Boys breaks down his short campaign last season and previews what's in store for 2021. -ML

QB Visit: Cowboys to bring in former McCarthy draft pick for workout :: Cowboys Wire

Link Coach Mike McCarthy is looking to a familiar face as he continues to search for veteran depth behind starting quarterback Dak Prescott. Brett Hundley started nine games for McCarthy's Packers back in 2017 in relief of an injured Aaron Rodgers. -TB

Rookie WR shares message from Dak Prescott predicting big things :: Jon Machota (Twitter)

https://twitter.com/jonmachota/status/1393621600151482381

Nahshon Wright impresses at Cowboys rookie minicamp :: The Landry Hat

Link The Cowboys may have raised a few eyebrows when they selected Nahshon Wright on Day Two of the draft. But by Day Two of rookie minicamp, the Oregon State cornerback was turning heads. Count Isaiah Stanback and Bryan Broaddus among those who came away impressed by the 6-foot-4-inch prospect's early performance. -TB

NFC East projected starters: Cowboys leaning on loaded offense; Giants could surprise :: NFL.com

Link NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal believes that, for the Cowboys' projected starting offense- the version most hoped to see in 2020- it's now or never. "It's hard to imagine this group staying together much longer," he writes. As for the defense, two rookies crack the starting lineup, as does one of Dan Quinn's former Falcons and second-year man Neville Gallimore. "The Cowboys are counting on Quinn's scheme to solve their coverage problems," Rosenthal notes, "when his track record in Atlanta doesn't suggest that's likely." -TB

2021 NFL playoff predictions: Five teams from 2020 postseason that will miss out and five that will join party :: CBS Sports

Link Jason La Canfora thinks Dallas will improve on 2020's finish. Just not by a lot. Thanks largely to the return of Dak Prescott and a weak NFC East, the Cowboys will sneak into the postseason, La Canfora predicts, though they won't win the division. He views the Cowboys as "the seventh-best team in a suspect NFC," but he isn't even positive of that. -TB

Outspoken Dallas sports anchor Dale Hansen announces retirement with parting jab at Cowboys :: Yahoo Sports

Link Longtime Dallas sportscaster Dale Hansen will be leaving WFAA after nearly four decades of reporting on- and often railing on- the biggest team in town. Never one to shy away from sharing his opinion, the 72-year-old anchor even took a shot at the Cowboys as he made his announcement, saying, "I've been waiting 25 years for the Cowboys to win another Super Bowl, and I can't wait anymore." -TB

