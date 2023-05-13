News: Cowboys top wishlist for Fox, Deuce Vaughn makes good on promise, Dak for MVP in ’23?

Friday was a day to digest the NFL schedule, to analyze the weekly pairings and calendar dates from every possible angle. Cowboys fans had plenty to chew on, given a bevy of primetime appearances and marquee matchups that will comprise the 2023 season. We’ve got full Cowboys Wire coverage, from key takeaways to point spreads to TV ratings predictions. We’re also looking back at the schedule release videos- the one the Cowboys put out, as well as their opponents’, to see how the other clubs announced their tilt with America’s Team (and sometimes started their trash talk a little early).

Meanwhile, the front office had a busy day of paperwork involving all eight of their draft picks. We have news on the training program that helped the Cowboys find three of this year’s most athletic prospects, Luke Schoonmaker is going right to the top for advice on how to be a tight end in Dallas, and Deuce Vaughn follows through on that draft-day offer from his dad. All that, plus an undrafted free agent you should get to know now, and why the first month of the season will be critical in keeping the main seat a little less hot in Big D. News and Notes is up next…

Final score prediction for every Cowboys game in 2023 :: Cowboys Wire

Bookmark it now; the Cowboys will finish the season 14-3. Along the way, there will be a surprising clean sweep of the NFC East, five fortyburger games, an overtime thriller, and the exorcising of at least one longtime demon in a green jersey.

Top 10 takeaways from Cowboys 2023 schedule, plus preseason matchups :: Cowboys Wire

The good news: no triple-road-trips and there’s a slew of lower-tier offenses for Dan Quinn’s group to attack. The bad news: very few cakewalk opposing defenses and a bunch of late nights for those who follow and cover the team. In the preseason, the Cowboys will host Jacksonville, travel to Seattle, and welcome the Raiders to town.

Cowboys open -2.5 at Giants in Week 1, favored in 12 games in 2023 :: Cowboys Wire

It’s early, but Dallas starts off as underdogs in just five contests: at San Francisco, at the Chargers, at Philadelphia, at Buffalo, and at Miami. The largest spread is +4, for the Week 15 game versus the Bills, in mid-December, in upstate New York.

Must-See TV: The 5 biggest games on the Cowboys 2023 schedule :: Cowboys Wire

America’s Team always draws eyeballs to the tube. But this year, matchups with the 49ers, Eagles, Bills, Seahawks, and (double-checks notes) the Lions could be the biggest games of the season.

Cowboys schedule 2023: FOX really wanted the Cowboys game in Buffalo for massive rating numbers :: Blogging the Boys

The network had the Cowboys’ visit to Buffalo- a scenario that’s guaranteed just once every eight years- ranked higher on their wish list than Cowboys-Eagles. It’s one of eight Dallas games in 2023 set to air on Fox.

Bengals lobbied NFL to host Black Friday game on annual basis :: ESPN

NFL exec Mike North said the Bengals volunteered to host not only the league’s first “Black Friday Football” matchup, but to be the permanent location for the game, in much the same way that Detroit and Dallas are the traditional home teams on Thanksgiving. Amazon, who will broadcast the game on the busiest shopping day of the year, suggested to the league that putting the game in the nation’s top retail market would be a “fun way” to debut the concept.

WATCH: Cowboys audition for 'Yellowstone' in 2023 schedule release video :: Cowboys Wire

The team got some Hollywood help from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan for this year’s production. And they let Cowboys past and present ranging from the Triplets to Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Trevon Diggs try out their acting- and even singing- chops.

Chew toys, rap, and that anime bus: How Cowboys' 2023 opponents revealed Dallas matchups :: Cowboys Wire

Some teams kept their videos basic (looking at you, Cards). Some went for cute (Philadelphia). Some tried to cash in on the latest trends like TikTok and AI. And some went straight for the jugular by skewering every opponent as hard as they could; the Chargers remain the trolling kings with their Easter-egg-filled anime video that holds back no burn.

2023 NFL Betting: Examining which coach could get fired first :: The 33rd Team

The first four games of the season will set the tone for every coach… and could be the beginning of the end for someone. The Cowboys would seem to have a 3-1 start within reach (and maybe even 4-0). But if they happen to come out of Week 4 at only .500, look out. The next two games are tough ones; heading into the bye with a 2-4 mark could cause a panic and lead to Mike McCarthy being replaced during the week off.

Deuce actually "went to work" with his dad :: The Mothership

That line from Cowboys scout Chris Vaughn to his just-drafted son wasn’t just for dramatic effect. The two really did share a ride to The Star on Thursday for the beginning of minicamp activities. “We had our conversations like we always do,” Deuce said. “Just talking about exactly what it’s going to take to make it at this level.”

Dallas Cowboys second round pick Luke Schoonmaker wants to talk to Jason Witten :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

The rookie tight end grew up watching Rob Gronkowski, but wants to learn what he can from the greatest Cowboy to ever play the position. “More recently I’ve been watching Witten,” Schoonmaker said. “Him as a player, of course, he’s spectacular. He’s going to be a Hall of Famer. Him as a person, as a teammate. He’s such a leader.” He’s already reached out to Big Witt to pick his brain.

How pre-draft training gives insight into Cowboys rookie trio’s physical, mental makeup :: Dallas Morning News

Forty-four NFL prospects trained at the EXOS facility in Phoenix this year. That group included seven players who were drafted in the first round… and three of the Cowboys’ eight picks. Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown scored highest of everyone in lower-body explosiveness, with the nose tackle Smith coming in second. Sixth-round corner Eric Scott Jr. was fourth overall.

All Cowboys draft picks officially signed; contract details :: Cowboys Wire

The team inked all eight draft picks on Thursday, just ahead of this weekend’s rookie minicamp. First-round selection Mazi Smith leads the way with a four-year deal worth $13.27 million, fully guaranteed. The final pick this year, Jalen Brooks, signed a contract worth $3.92 million.

Sources: Agent allegedly offered gifts to get players drafted :: ESPN

Agent David Canter is under investigation for allegedly offering teams bribes- like the use of vacation properties- in exchange for drafting his clients. Among Canter’s veteran clients is Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence. Trying to incentivize a team to draft a player is not explicitly prohibited by the NFLPA; Canter’s attorney says the agent did not engage in any wrongdoing.

2023 NFL best UDFA fits: One undrafted prospect to watch on each roster :: The Athletic

The Cowboys always find gems among the UDFA class, but Kansas offensive tackle Earl Bostick may be the one to watch this year. He’s a traits-heavy former tight end with 34 1/8-inch arms, and he’s athletic enough to have a chance.

NFL QB Index: Who headlines a way-too-early list of MVP candidates under center? Check out my top 10! :: NFL.com

2023 might be not just a rebound year for the Cowboys’ starting quarterback, but his best year ever. Marc Sessler picks Prescott as one of his top ten candidates for MVP. Brandin Cooks and the team’s new tight end could help Prescott’s numbers. But “durability concerns — he’s missed 17 games over the past three seasons — and pockets of problematic play are part of the mix.”

