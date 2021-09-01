News: Some Cowboys still on roster bubble, another COVID add, considering Cam?

Cowboys fans ended their Tuesday night with another episode of the reality series Hard Knocks, but several players lived it in true living color just hours earlier. So-called “final” roster cuts were the big story of the day, with two dozen players either released or waived. Some were axed only as a technicality and will be back within days; others made it onto the 53-man roster only as a temporary stay. We’re analyzing every move at every position as the true 2021 roster continues to take shape.

Within that, several interesting subplots. What- if anything at all- should Cam Newton’s release by the Patriots mean for the Cowboys’ backup quarterback situation? Which injured Cowboys will have to give up their roster spots to players coming off the COVID watchlist? And who just got put on that list? The ’21 draft class continues an impressive streak in Dallas, an undrafted reality show winner gets the leading-man treatment in the incredible true story of his life, the Cowboys’ next big defensive star hooks up with one of the club’s past greats, our player profiles focus on the rising secondary, and Dez Bryant makes another clutch catch. That’s all on tap in this edition of News and Notes.

These players could be off the roster Wednesday :: The Mothership

Link Assembling an NFL roster is a bit of shell game in 2021. Many teams will keep an injured player on the 53-man roster for exactly one day before moving him to the Injured Reserve/Return list, since doing so means that player can come back to active duty in a just a few weeks' time. For Dallas, Neville Gallimore, Kelvin Joseph, and Malik Turner could well take that path on Wednesday, possibly making room for the return of Cowboys coming back from COVID-19 protocol.

Analysis: Cowboys 2021 Initial 53-man roster set but with IR and outside help expectations :: Cowboys Wire

Link The Cowboys got down to 53 names, but the roster is not even close to being set in stone. Several players were technically released even though the club fully intends to re-sign them, while others who survived Tuesday's cuts will find themselves let go later as others rejoin the team. Then there will be practice squad adds and various injured reserve moves. Our K.D. Drummond goes position by position to analyze all the personnel decisions.

Cam Newton as Dak Prescott’s backup? Here’s why the Cowboys need to steer clear :: Dallas Morning News

Link The prospect of having a recent league MVP waiting in the wings as QB2 is alluring to many Cowboys fans. But Calvin Watkins says even though the newly-released Cam Newton is better than current backup Cooper Rush, he is not a good fit in Dallas behind Dak Prescott. The reason? There are several, including age, lack of leadership, and- not least of all- his vaccination status.

Saints practicing at AT&T Stadium, but probably won't host Week 1 there :: Jane Slater (Twitter)

Stashed until next year, Reggie Robinson is still in the Cowboys' team picture :: Cowboys Wire

Link Reggie Robinson was placed on injured reserve before final roster cuts, so he won't play at all in 2021. But he's very much a part of the Cowboys' long-term plans, even if they haven't been quite sure what to do with him since taking him in the fourth round of last year's draft. Moving from cornerback to safety and then back to cornerback again has given the athletic Robinson plenty of secondary experience within the Cowboys' system; once he's healthy enough to log some real playing time, he could prove to be worth the wait.

Cowboys' 2021 draft class continues impressive trend :: David Helman (Twitter)

Updates: Golston passes physical; WR to COVID list :: The Mothership

Link On a day that saw many Cowboys players turn in their playbooks, two others were simply transferred from one list to another. Rookie defensive end Chauncey Golston passed his physical and was moved to the 53-man roster despite not playing at all in training camp with a hamstring injury. Wide receiver Noah Brown, meanwhile, was placed on the Reserve/COVID list.

Micah Parsons meets with DeMarcus Ware for workout :: DeMarcus Ware (Twitter)

Important Import: Damontae Kazee followed Dan Quinn to help fix Cowboys' coverage issues :: Cowboys Wire

Link A ballhawk in college and then largely forgotten after in injury in Atlanta, Damontae Kazee came to Dallas to reunite with his former Falcons coach. Now the safety looks to help the Cowboys rake in the turnovers under Dan Quinn in a new-look defense. If he's able to do so, he'll also go a long way in relaunching his NFL career.

Jesse Holley to take star turn once again in next installment of 'Deep Blue' doc series :: Dallas Cowboys (Twitter)

Israel Mukuamu's transitioning from corner to safety, CFB to NFL, potentially from fringe to Cowboys' center stage :: Cowboys Wire

Link The rookie wasn't shy about telling Cowboys owner Jerry Jones that he was the best cornerback the team could have taken. But when the season gets underway, the sixth-rounder will line up at safety, to make full use of his 6-foot-4-inch size. The three-star college recruit was a lights-out defender in the pass-happy SEC; now he plans to help shore up a Dallas secondary that got burned often in 2020.

Dez caught it... again :: Adam Schefter (Twitter)

