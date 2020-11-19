News: Cowboys staff enters bubble, Colombo fired in NY, Emmitt’s salute to service

COVID-19 dominates the Cowboys’ headlines just days before their Week 11 trip to Minnesota. Just as two players come off the virus watch list, the Dallas coaching staff takes up residence in the posh hotel next to the team’s headquarters. This comes as the league announces that all teams will operate under stricter protocols for the rest of 2020. But those measures only help player and coach safety; now eight fans who have tested positive report that they had recently been in attendance at AT&T Stadium for Cowboys home games. Uncertain times indeed as the league heads into the home stretch of this surreal season.

On the field, DeMarcus Lawrence is promising better things than the team showed even last month. The Cowboys’ injury report shows only two players not participating in the Wednesday session, and Chidobe Awuzie is set to finally make his anticipated return to action. A former Cowboy gets his pink slip from Big Blue, a team icon reaches out to salute a retired serviceman, and there’s still a decent chance that the 2-7 Cowboys could be leading the NFC East in less than two weeks’ time. Here’s the News and Notes.

McCarthy explains bubble plan for Cowboys' staff :: The Mothership

Link In response to spiking COVID-19 numbers across the country, the Cowboys' coaching staff has moved to the Omni Frisco Hotel, located next to team headquarters. "It's something we've been talking about for quite some time about creating a safe haven for the staff," McCarthy said before Wednesday's practice. "This opportunity that we have in front of us, we want to make sure we keep everybody as safe as possible during this COVID challenge."

Report: 8 people tested positive for COVID after attending Cowboys games :: Cowboys Wire

Link Eight residents of Tarrant County told contact tracers that they were at AT&T Stadium for one of four Cowboys home games shortly before testing positive for the coronavirus. It does not mean they contracted the virus while at the stadium, but the news should cause genuine concern as Jerry Jones looks to increase attendance even further for Thanksgiving Day and two contests in late December.

Andy Dalton, Tyrone Crawford activated from Cowboys' COVID-19 list :: Cowboys Wire

Link The quarterback had been placed on the virus watch list while still recovering from the concussion that knocked him out of Week 7's loss. The defensive lineman found himself there following the team's Week 9 meeting with Pittsburgh. In that game, Steelers tight end Vance McDonald had played 24 snaps despite missing practice with "an illness" the Friday before. He received a positive COVID test result hours later. Both Dalton and Crawford are expected to play Week 11 versus Minnesota.

All NFL teams to operate in COVID-19 intensive protocol starting Saturday :: NFL.com

Link The league has announced that all teams will function under "intensive protocol" for the remainder of the 2020 season, according to Judy Battitsta.

"That calls for, among other restrictions, all players and coaches must have a negative from the previous day's testing before entering the facility, in addition to regular daily PCR testing, all meetings being held virtually unless they can be held outdoors or indoors with a pre-approved plan, and for face masks being worn at all times at the facility, including on the practice field by all personnel. All meals must be served in grab and go style to prevent people from congregating in meal rooms. Locker room use is strongly discouraged on non-game days. The protocol also prohibits team or player gatherings away from the facility, a particularly important prohibition with Thanksgiving next week."

D-Law: This won't be a repeat of Browns game :: The Mothership

Link The losses this month to Philadelphia and Pittsburgh look the same in the standings as the disappointments of September and October, but the anchor of the Cowboys' defense says something has changed with the 2-7 team of late. "I feel like we're a different team, we're playing totally different, energy is totally different and this will not be a repeat of the Browns game," Lawrence said on Wednesday. "It's all about winning games at the end of the day, but we're a good team. Seeing how other people are playing and stuff, I don't think we're far behind at all."

Cowboys CB Chidobe Awuzie set to make his return vs Vikings :: Cowboys Wire

Link On Wednesday, rookie corner Trevon Diggs was officially placed on IR, sidelining him for at least three weeks. Helping to fill the void he'll leave behind will be Chidobe Awuzie, expected to return to the field for Dallas after missing the past seven games with a hamstring issue.

Emmitt Smith surprises U.S. Air Force veteran with video call :: NFL.com

Link As part of the league's Salute to Service, the all-time rushing champ surprised a retired Air Force captain to thank him for a lifetime spent serving both the country and his community.

Giants unexpectedly fire offensive line coach Marc Colombo, replace him with Dave DeGuglielmo, per report :: CBS Sports

Link After five-plus seasons as a Cowboys player and another four on the coaching staff, Marc Colombo followed Jason Garrett to New York for the 2020 season. His stint as the Giants' offensive line coach lasted just ten games. The Giants fired Colombo after bringing in Dave DeGuglielmo- a former colleague of head coach Joe Judge- to reportedly "work alongside" Colombo. "Colombo allegedly felt it was an insult, and didn't take it well," writes Patrik Walker. Now the former Cowboy is looking for a new job.

Cowboys midseason review: Two players we want to see more of in the second half :: Blogging the Boys

Link The BTB staff offers their nominations for players they're hoping to see earn more playing time with the Cowboys' final seven games of the season. Quarterback Garrett Gilbert gets multiple votes. Bradlee Anae, Cedrick Wilson, Reggie Robinson, and Eli Ankou get mentions as well.

Randy Gregory and Tyler Biadasz only DNPs for Cowboys on Wednesday :: David Helman (Twitter)

It is possible that the Cowboys could be in first place in the NFC East in two weeks :: Blogging the Boys

Link Team Top Five Pick won't like this. Not one little bit. But RJ Ochoa looks at the schedules within the East and determines: "They are all squarely in it, the Cowboys included." In fact, he writes, on the morning of December 1, the Cowboys could well be the only team in the division with at least four wins.