News: Cowboys sign WR, center, Jerry Jones defends Prescott

The Cowboys are looking to put the Green Bay meltdown behind them as quickly as possible. We’re still handing out stars for the effort, though TV execs may be the biggest winners of all, based on the ratings. John Fassel raves over an under-the-radar special teamer, and the loss doesn’t do too much damage to Dallas’s placement in the power rankings.

Meanwhile, roster moves bring a new wideout to town, even with Odell Beckham Jr. talk swirling, and bring in a center to replace Alec Lindstrom on the practice squad. Jerry Jones is defending his $40 million man, Anthony Barr is looking forward to facing his former mates, and Ben DiNucci gets a new shot in a new league. All that, plus the inspiring story of a Ukranian native beating the odds and overcoming personal tragedy to live out her dreams with the most famous cheerleading squad on Earth. That and more in this edition of News and Notes.

Cowboys to add Antonio Callaway to practice squad :: ProFootballTalk

The receiver, who’s played with Cleveland and Miami, had been brought in for a workout with the Cowboys last week. The former fourth-round pick out of Florida with 13 career starts will look to make an impression among a deep group of pass-catchers in Dallas.

Jerry Jones: Odell Beckham Jr. 'just stacks on top of' current Cowboys playmakers :: Cowboys Wire

Neither CeeDee Lamb’s monster day nor the Cowboys’ disappointing loss changes Jones’s interest in adding three-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr. “A talent like Beckham is additive,” the owner said Tuesday. Beckham’s high school coach believes it’s a toss-up between him coming to Dallas and reuniting with the New York Giants.

NFL Practice Squad Updates: 11/15/22 :: Pro Football Rumors

The Cowboys released linebacker Mike Tafua and placed practice squad center Alec Lindstrom on injured reserve. They signed center Brock Hoffman to replace him.

Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott is no weak link but key to Dallas Cowboys' Super Bowl hopes :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

The critics were quick to re-emerge after the Cowboys’ loss at Lambeau, with one of the loudest of them all claiming that Prescott has become the team’s weakest link. “I can say that’s not correct,” Jones replied. “If you were constructing the possibility of competing for a Super Bowl, I would start on this team right there with Dak. He’s that integral to us really being able to have the year we want to have.”

Cowboys' Fassel on Week 10's unsung special teams hero: 'Like nothing I've seen before' :: Cowboys Wire

Five tackles and a forced fumble, all on just 26 special teams snaps. John Fassel called it perhaps a 100-point effort on his in-house scoring system. Linebacker Luke Gifford is making his mark in the third phase, hoping to do enough to earn more snaps with the regular defense.

Cowboys-Packers delivers huge ratings for FOX :: Dov Kleiman (Twitter)

Nearly 30 million people watched the #Cowboys–#Packers game on FOX. The 29.2 million viewers made the most-watched NFL game of the 2022 season across all networks. pic.twitter.com/M370D0Pflf — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 15, 2022

3 stars: Who stepped up even in a loss for the Dallas Cowboys :: Cowboys Wire

It’s tough to find true standouts after such a gut-wrenching collapse, but Tony Pollard actually had an excellent day that showed he can tote the load, and DeMarcus Lawrence tried to set the offense up with a strip sack of Aaron Rodgers. But CeeDee Lamb was the Cowboys’ biggest star and would have gotten the game ball if only… well, you know.

Power Rankings: Still top 10 despite loss :: The Mothership

CBS Sports and NFL.com have the Cowboys at No. 8 following their Week 10 defeat, a drop of just a few spots. Yahoo also bumped Dallas down a couple notches, to No. 7, saying, “an overtime loss at a desperate Green Bay team isn’t the end of the world.”

Vikings get the top CBS broadcast crew for Sunday's national broadcast :: Vikings Wire

CBS is sending their A-team to Minneapolis to cover the Cowboys’ clash with the Vikings. Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson will call the game in the late afternoon slot. Not since the infamous Randy Moss Thanksgiving Day contest have the two clubs met with both of them at least three games over .500.

Vikings' Eric Kendricks remains in close contact with good buddy Anthony Barr, now with Cowboys :: Worthington Globe

The new Cowboys linebacker hopes to get past the hamstring injury that held him out of last week’s game. If he does so this Sunday, he’ll get to face his former Vikings team and, in particular, good friend and Minnesota linebacker Eric Kendricks. The two have stayed in touch; Barr was among those who reached out after Kendricks recovered a fumble for a touchdown against Buffalo in Week 10. “I’m still rooting for him,” Kendricks said of Barr, who was also his UCLA roommate. “Not this Sunday, but at the same time, I always want the best for him.”

A fiery accident nearly ended her dance career. But now, this Ukrainian native is living her dream as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader :: WFAA

Zhenya Kolpakova grew up in the Dnipropetrovsk region of Ukraine but moved to Texas in 2005. The war in her home country prompted her, at the urging of her grandmother, to try out for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders after a failed audition years prior. But a freak accident landed in her in the hospital with second- and third-degree burns, threatening to derail the pursuit of that dream. She made the squad, though, and now her grandmother will see her perform at AT&T Stadium on Christmas Eve.

Cowboys ex QB Ben DiNucci finds XFL landing spot :: SI.com

The former Cowboys late-round draft pick was selected by the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons as the league prepares to re-launch in February. DiNucci will play for head coach Jim Haslett and offensive coordinator June Jones, both former NFL skippers.

