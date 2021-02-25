News: How Cowboys can sign Dak, the free agency track, McCoy gives back

Another day of feed-watching and ticker-scrolling for Cowboys fans waiting on Dak Prescott contract news. And with every hour that passes, more experts and analysts weigh in with their two cents. A former agent does the math on a sample deal, one outlet says it’s going to take Jerry himself to enter the chat to put this one to bed, and another group suggests drafting a quarterback with the tenth pick is the way to go.

Elsewhere, we check in on Randy Gregory, Dez Bryant, Brandon Knight, Jaylon Smith, and Rico Dowdle. We scope out the free agent landscape to see which trouble spots the front office might be able to address with veteran personnel. We look back at the league’s top ten games last season to find the Cowboys’ moment in the sun. We look at the possibility of going inside the team’s inner workings on a network reality show. We tip our hat to the (very briefly) former Cowboy who’s still spreading the love in Dallas after the recent winter storm. And we spotlight the Cowboys’ storied history of plucking top-tier talent from the nation’s HBCUs. Here’s the current crop of Cowboys News and Notes while you wait… and wait… and wait…

Agent's Take: Can Cowboys sign Dak Prescott long-term? Breaking down what it will take :: CBS Sports

Link Get your calculators ready. Former agent and contract expert Joel Corry lays out the math on what he thinks a Dak Prescott deal could look like. How does three years, $124.5 million guaranteed with a $60 million signing bonus and $100 million fully guaranteed at signing sound? Corry says it's going to take the team conceding every major aspect of the deal to get it done, and would result in Prescott "having his cake and eating it too."

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys: Where things stand and breaking down the scenarios :: The Athletic

Link Either the Dallas Cowboys sign quarterback Dak Prescott to a long-term deal or they'll be in a bidding war they might not be able to win in 2022. That's the breakdown from Jon Machota, who believes it's going to ultimately be up to owner Jerry Jones stepping in to broker the deal.

Leading analytics team makes case for Cowboys letting Prescott walk :: Cowboys Wire

Link Football Outsiders lays out an argument for why the Cowboys could potentially be better off not signing Dak Prescott and instead drafting a quarterback with the No. 10 pick. However, drafting and developing quarterbacks is easier said than done, and Dallas already has a good one in the building.

What's next for D-line: Gregory building on 2020? :: The Mothership

Link Randy Gregory's rejoining of the Cowboys during the season last year was a bright spot of the season as the talented pass-rusher justified Dallas's continued patience with him. But what should fans expect from him in 2021?

Lack of blue-chip draft talent, value shopping in FA may not fix Cowboys woes :: Cowboys Wire

Link Our own Tony Thompson discusses the Cowboys' offseason improvement options, including a seemingly weak draft class of defensive talent at the top of the first round, and how Dallas must find free agent value.

Progress Report: What Brandon Knight didn't do :: The Mothership

Link Following injuries to both of the Cowboys' starting offensive tackles, Brandon Knight was thrust into a role he likely didn't expect in 2020. The former undrafted free agent did an adequate job with his big opportunity, so what's next for Knight with the eventual return of Tyron Smith and La'el Collins? Find out as Cowboys staff writer Nick Eatman breaks down Knight's season.

The big holes the Cowboys need to plug before the draft, and potential free agents to plug them :: Blogging the Boys

Link The Cowboys are usually one of the more conservative teams as far as free agency spending goes, but Tom Ryle explains why and how the Cowboys could make a bigger splash than usual this year.

Cowboys prime candidate for summer starring in HBO's 'Hard Knocks' :: Cowboys Wire

Link America's Team meets all the criteria for a starring role on the HBO reality series if no other franchise steps up to volunteer. Only four other teams would check all the boxes agreed upon by the league and the network, but none have the allure (or the current storylines) of the Cowboys.

Dallas sportscaster says Jaylon Smith will remain with team in 2021 :: Newy Scruggs (Twitter)

https://twitter.com/newyscruggs/status/1364699548107632641

Top 10 games of the 2020 NFL season :: NFL.com

Link The network has sifted through all 256 games from the 2020 season to pick the ten best. As could be expected, the Cowboys' wacky Week 2 comeback versus Atlanta makes the list, coming in at the No. 9 position. Check out the highlight package at the link to relive every moment, from the awful start to the wild watermelon-kick finish.

Rico Dowdle may already have RB3 position locked up for 2021 :: Inside the Star

Link Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard provide Dallas with a formidable one-two backfield punch, but the team may already have its third-string secret weapon stashed away, too. Jess Haynie digs into the underrated Dowdle's skill set.

Dez Bryant is a free agent again, start the senseless drama :: The Landry Hat

Link The former Cowboys wideout now says the Ravens weren't the right fit for him in last season's comeback, but Brandon Ladd says bringing Bryant back to Dallas makes even less sense now than it did last year, when many fans clamored to see Dez throw up the X wearing the star one more time.

Cowboys dominate list of 51 best HBCU alum to play in NFL :: Cowboys Wire

Link The Cowboys were among the first NFL organizations to mine the country's Historically Black Colleges and Universities for talent. From Bob Hayes and "Too Tall" Jones to Erik Williams and Nate Newton, check out the seven Cowboys to make Touchdown Wire's list of the 51 best.

Gerald McCoy aiding in winter storm relief :: Twitter

https://twitter.com/McCoysPDFound/status/1364704278955388929

CB Kelvin Joseph's buzz is skyrocketing, potential Cowboys fit :: Cowboys Wire

Link Ben Glassmire's latest draft profile focuses in on the Kentucky Wildcats corner who has been under the radar... until draftniks put his film on.

