News: Cowboys reclaim nine from COVID; tickets still available for Dallas Week in DC

Knock on wood, but the Cowboys may suddenly be as healthy as they’ve been all season. Five coaches and four players came off the COVID list on Tuesday, with just one big name left to clear protocols. Jerry Jones is predicting big things- literally- for the offensive line when they travel to Washington, where it seems there may be more empty seats than expected. Troy Aikman weighs in on why Ezekiel Elliott has been hobbling around in games, DeMarcus Lawrence has added pressure to put on a show over the final five games of the season, and the offense will try to reverse a troubling third-down trend.

Elsewhere, the Cowboys have put their quarterback up for the league’s biggest honor, we’re fixing the financials in the wake of 2022 salary cap rumors, a certain red-haired Cowboys ex-coach is “on the radar” for the Duke job, and the all-time rushing king will soon be holding court in Vegas, baby. That’s all ahead in the News and Notes

Four players, five coaches back from COVID list :: The Mothership

Terence Steele was moved from the watchlist directly to the active roster Tuesday, while Blake Jarwin reverted to injured reserve with his hip issue; receivers T.J. Vasher and Robert Foster were reinstated to the practice squad. On the coaching side, Joe Philbin, Jeff Blasko, Harold Nash, Kendall Smith, and Scott Tolzein have returned to work in-person. Head coach Mike McCarthy is the lone member of the club still in virus protocols.

It’s Dallas Week in DC, and There Are Still Plenty of WFT Tickets Available :: Washingtonian

The Washington Football Team is viewing their Week 14 game against the Cowboys as a golden opportunity to gain some ground on their hated rival. Their fans, however, apparently aren’t convinced it’s worth coming to the stadium for. Once the toughest ticket in town, plenty of seats for the Sunday showdown are still available.

Third down not a charm for Kellen Moore's Cowboys offense as of late :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys offense is converting third downs at a lower rate than in 2020’s awful year, and over the past three games, they’re in the bottom half of the league. In Week 13, they were dead last. “You don’t want to be 2-for-13 on third downs,” Moore said. “I certainly think it comes down to just being really efficient on first and second down. That’s the biggest thing. When you stay ahead of the chains, when you stay in favorable situations, good things happen.”

Troy Aikman offers respect, reason why Dallas Cowboys keep using hobbled Ezekiel Elliott :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

“He doesn’t look right to me, and I said it during the broadcast, I love Ezekiel Elliott,” Aikman said on KTCK/96.7 FM The Ticket. “He’s one of those players that teams have. Usually, it’s not your star running back, but he is really kind of the glue in a lot of ways. And maybe that’s why he’s continued to play, just because he’s held in such high regard and he’s respected so much within the organizations and from his teammates.”

Tony Pollard getting more touches has been the plan :: Michael Gehlken (Twitter)

Cowboys have planned to give RB Tony Pollard more touches “frankly ever since training camp,” team owner Jerry Jones said on @1053thefan. “That’s not necessarily because of Zeke. We just want him to have the ball more.” Pollard seen 11.5 touches per game, up from 8.1 last year. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 7, 2021

Jerry Jones expecting both Steele, Collins to play :: The Mothership

Cowboys fans could see the return of a “jumbo” formation or “Hulk” package on Sunday. The team owner told 105.3 The Fan that both La’el Collins and Terence Steele- fresh off the COVID list- will play in Washington this week. “We will use the fact that we’ve got Collins at his best this year and Steele and use that as a way to help our running game. We will do that. What that lets us do, relative to any other formations that what we want, we’ll use a big guy in that normally you’d have a tight end there.”

Cowboys $12M over project 2022 NFL salary cap of $208.2M, here's how they get under :: Cowboys Wire

The NFL appears to be ready to max out the salary cap for 2022, but the Cowboys are still projected to be well over. Despite dead money eating up $7 million-plus, the organization could restructure the contracts of Dak Prescott, Zack Martin, Ezekiel Elliott, Tyron Smith, Amari Cooper, or La’el Collins to get under. Of course, a trade or release could change the financials, too; Cooper, Collins, and DeMarcus Lawrence could be candidates. As far as release options, Anthony Brown, Blake Jarwin, Greg Zuerlein, Tarell Basham, and Jourdan Lewis are names to remember. Bottom line, there are numerous ways the team can alter their bottom line.

Stage is set for DeMarcus Lawrence to thrive. For the sake of his Cowboys future, he may have to :: Dallas Morning News

Lawrence made a splash in his Week 13 return to action from a broken foot. But that five-year, $105 million dollar contract he signed after the 2018 season is going to all but require him to now go nothing short of ballistic over the final five games of the regular season in order to feel justified.

Which NFL teams are healthiest for the homestretch? We do an injury checkup for all 32 :: ESPN

Injuries have hit the Cowboys hard, with 37 starts missed this season, but “they could be their healthiest coming down the stretch,” writes Todd Archer. Despite a laundry list of their biggest names being dinged through the first 13 weeks, he gives the team a current health rating of 7 out of 10, with 10 being the top of the chart. Only three teams rate higher, with a score of 8.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award :: Cowboys Wire

It’s the second time Prescott has been nominated for the league’s most prestigious honor. His Faith Fight Finish Foundation has been spotlighted for its work in its three main initiatives: cancer research, suicide prevention/mental health awareness, and bridging the gap between law enforcement and the communities they serve. The winner- out of 32 nominees- will be announced during Super Bowl Week.

Duke football coaching search nears end. Favorites emerge, Jason Garrett among those on radar :: The News & Observer

A day after George Edwards’s name surfaced as a possible candidate for the head coaching gig at Duke University, the school has “on their radar” yet another coach with a Cowboys connections. The former backup QB and coach is known to have some history with legendary Blue Devils basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski, who is retiring at season’s end. Garrett comes from the Giants, where Duke grad Daniel Jones is the starting quarterback.

NFL Icon Emmitt Smith Reveals Opening of Emmitt's Las Vegas Restaurant and Venue :: PR Newswire

The all-time rushing king is opening a place in Vegas. Emmitt’s Las Vegas will be a 30,000-square-foot restaurant and event venue overlooking the Strip, set to open next spring. Expect high-end fine dining on the ground floor and a multifunction area above called “The Deck,” which can accommodate watch parties, live concerts, and other private and corporate events. This second level will also house “The Player’s Lounge” and the exclusive “Club 22” when the sun goes down.

