News: Cowboys players can’t get out divisional round until they leave Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys are moving quickly in filling out their coaching staff. Just this week, Aden Durde was hired to be the defensive line coach under Dan Quinn, and Dallas lost a defensive backs coach to Michigan. Former Cowboy players, like Miles Austin and Dan Campbell, are both thriving in their coaching ventures, as both were hired to new positions this week.

The Cowboys have many interesting offseason decisions remaining. With a bevy of unrestricted free agents, Dallas will be forced to fill in their roster with at least a handful of new faces. Learn what upcoming free agents you should be watching for in this week’s Conference Championship round. NFL mock draft season is in full swing. A compilation of the top Cowboys mocks, plus, would Cowboys fans hate drafting a TE in round 1 if he’s truly the best available player?

All Eyes on These 8 free agents for Championship Sunday as potential Cowboys targets :: Cowboys Wire

Link The Cowboys are set to begin free agency with plenty of available roster space, and salary cap, so here are eight players from the conference championship round that the Cowboys may try to sign before next season.

Past/Present: Former Players On The 4 Playoff Teams :: Dallas Cowboys

Link A member of each organization remaining in the playoffs was once tied to Dallas in the past. Plus, a number of former Cowboys are finding coaching success after their playing days.

What would Cowboys fans reactions be if Dallas took this player in the 2021 draft? :: Blogging the Boys

Link In last year's draft the Cowboys selected the best player available and avoided team needs when they choose CeeDee Lamb in the middle of the first round. Will the Cowboys make a similar choice in 2021 if given the chance?

Former Cowboys star Miles Austin to be Jets wide receivers coach :: Cowboys Wire

Link This week former Cowboys standout Miles Austin received awesome news, as he is joining the New York Jets as a wide receivers coach.

Cowboys Final 2020 Stat Leaders For 35 Categories :: Dallas Cowboys

Link The full leaders for every stat from the 2020 Dallas Cowboys season. Find out what stat players like Garrett Gilbert or C.J. Goodwin led the Cowboys in.

Gerald McCoy helped Neville Gallimore over FaceTime throughout the 2020 Dallas Cowboys season :: Blogging the Boys

Link It was no secret that Gerald McCoy had took fellow Sooner and rookie DT Neville Gallimore under his wing, but hear from the veteran himself about how each week he was helping the young Dallas defender.

Cowboys Mock Draft Roundup: Corners rule the day, but which fits best? :: Cowboys Wire

Link Mock draft season is in full swing, and going through theses mocks can be the best way to familiarize yourself with the prospects your team might draft come April. Our own K.D. Drummond compiled all the meaningful Cowboys mock drafts into one place for your viewing pleasure.

Mailbag: COVID's Effect On The Free Agent Pool? :: Dallas Cowboys

Link Cowboys staff writers David Helman and Jonny Auping do their best to answer two fan questions on the latest edition of Mailbag. This week's question revolve around the impact COVID will have on free agency, and can Dan Quinn get the Cowboys front office to invest in the middle of the defense (i.e. safety and DT).