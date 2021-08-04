News: Cowboys cautious with Prescott, Lawrence off PUP , defense outshining offense

Dak Prescott hasn’t done much since he was diagnosed with a shoulder strain. In an attempt to be more conservative, the Cowboys have scaled back his rehab. DeMarcus Lawrence was named to the PUP list to start training camp after a back procedure in the offseason. He’s worked diligently after and during practice, and on Tuesday passed his physical and can now begin working his way back onto the field.

Amari Cooper has been out as well as he’s rehabbed from an ankle injury. He’s lighter than in years past and wants to be the best version of himself yet in 2021. Dallas’ training camp has seen players on offense and defense step up their game however head coach Mike McCarthy says the latter is ahead of the former and he praised their mental preparation. Michael Gallup’s role, the diversity of Micah Parsons skill set, how CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs make each other better and more grabbed the headlines in Tuesday’s news and notes.

McCarthy: "Defense is ahead of offense" right now :: The Mothership

Link The Cowboys coach expressed relief that the team was able to "get everything in" during the install phase of training camp. With that crash course now over, he says," the defense is ahead of the offense. I feel great about that. Their mental work has been cleaner. That's a real tribute to the coaches and players."

DeMarcus Lawrence passes physical, taken off Cowboys PUP list :: Cowboys Wire

Link The Tank is closer to being ready for battle. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence has been taken off the Physically Unable to Perform List. He's expected to get some game reps in Week 3 of the preseason, also known as the "dress rehearsal game." For now, Lawrence will ease his way back onto the field in practice.

Amari Cooper is noticeably lighter, but the Cowboys WR is hungrier than ever :: Dallas Morning News

Link Wide receiver Amari Cooper used to bulk up so he could overpower defensive backs. But now? "I just don’t feel like I need to be that big anymore," he says. Cooper plans to get below his rookie weight for 2021, making lifestyle changes in exchange for speed. "You might not even be able to see me running," he said with a smile as he continues to rehab an ankle issue from the offseason.

Iron Sharpens Iron: CeeDee Lamb, Trevon Diggs battle highlighting Cowboys training camp :: Inside the Star

Link The Cowboys' first two draft picks of 2020 have been squaring off frequently in camp. Their one-on-one battles have led to a friendly competition to see which one can make a highlight-caliber play against the other. "We came in together," Lamb said. "We hold each other to a high standard." Facing top-flight opposition now will only benefit each player once the season gets underway.

McCarthy says Cowboys have 'taken a step back' from their accelerated Prescott return plan :: Cowboys Wire

Link After suggesting at one point that quarterback Dak Prescott would be back throwing in just a few days after his shoulder strain, the team is walking that back to take a more conservative approach. Prescott will miss Thursday night's Hall of Fame Game and apparently won't resume throwing this week.

Michael Gallup describes his role as the 'glue' of Dallas' WR room :: NFL.com

Link Entering a very important fourth pro season, Michael Gallup talked about the camaraderie in the Cowboys' wide receiver room. Surrounded by Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, and depth guys like Noah Brown and Cedrick Wilson, Gallup said his role is to "keep the whole squad together. I'm like the glue." Gallup says he's "good" after flipping over a fence during practice recently.

Rookie Micah Parsons is here, there, everywhere at Dallas Cowboys' camp :: ESPN

Link The preseason buzz continues to build around first-round draft pick Micah Parsons. The rookie linebacker is showing off his versatility by playing different defensive roles in practice and lining up all over the field. "You don't want to spread him too thin because he is unique," coach Mike McCarthy said. Parsons is expected to be a key multi-tasker in the Cowboys defense this season.

Rudolph scheduled to start preseason opener against Cowboys; Haskins and Dobbs to follow :: Steelers Depot

Link Mason Rudolph will get the start at quarterback when the Steelers line up against Dallas in Canton, Ohio. Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin revealed Tuesday that starter Ben Roethlisberger is expected to sit out the Hall of Fame Game; Dwayne Haskins will replace Rudolph before halftime, and Joshua Dobbs will finish the game.

WATCH: Hard Knocks releases Cowboys promo video ahead of August 10 premiere :: Cowboys Wire

Link HBO dropped a preview of their five-part series documenting the Cowboys' 2021 training camp, and it looks awesome. Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys debuts on Tuesday, August 10th.

Cowboys OL to rep home country during Hall of Fame Game :: Calvin Watkins (Twitter)

Reality check: PFF puts Cowboys in bottom half of 2021 power rankings :: Cowboys Wire

Link The Cowboys place just 17th in the latest power rankings from Pro Football Focus. The outlet gives Dallas a Super Bowl win probability of 2%. The upside? At least they rank higher on the list than their fellow NFC East rivals, signalling a leg up in the overall weak division.

Michael Irvin addresses Jacksonville Jaguars :: Urban Meyer (Twitter)

10 Takeaways from Cowboys unofficial 2021 depth chart vs Pittsburgh Steelers :: Cowboys Wire

Link The unofficial depth chart for Thursday's exhibition includes a few surprises. Carlos Watkins, for example, is listed as a starter at defensive tackle over Neville Gallimore, Brent Urban, and rookies Osa Odighizuwa and Quinton Bohanna. Elsewhere, Blake Jarwin gets the nod at tight end over Dalton Schultz, and Garrett Gilbert has the edge at quarterback over Ben DiNucci.

'How 'bout them Cowboys?' The inside story of Jimmy Johnson's legendary line :: ESPN

Link Todd Archer goes back into the team's dynasty days to uncover the genesis of Coach Jimmy Johnson's most famous catchphrase. He'd never said it before. But without the presence of a CBS camera crew that Johnson didn't even know would be in the Candlestick Park locker room that January day, it wouldn't have become a rallying cry that's lasted nearly thirty years.

Parade Rain: Plenty of reasons to remain calm about Cowboys CB play in camp :: Cowboys Wire

Link Yes, the reports our of Oxnard have been promising. And Trevon Diggs is a certified stud. But our own K.D. Drummond isn't ready to pronounce the Cowboys' cornerback issues solved quite yet.

