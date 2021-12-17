News: Cowboys-Cardinals flexed, Kearse’s leadership, Kellen Moore headed to Jacksonville?

The Dallas Cowboys were set to have their third noon kickoff in four weeks against the Arizona Cardinals on January 2. The NFL decided on Thursday that regional coverage wasn’t good enough and flexed the game. Safety Jayron Kearse has won the hearts of Cowboys fans with his stellar play in 2021, and he believes that he and his defensive teammates have what it takes to win it all.

Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is known as a mad scientist when it comes to attacking NFL defenses, and with Urban Meyer getting the boot in Jacksonville, he could draw some serious interest for their head coaching vacancy. Bold predictions for Cowboys-Giants, Dak Prescott’s admission that he isn’t playing as well but isn’t in a slump like some suggest, and much more are on deck in this edition of the news and notes.

Cowboys-Cardinals Week 17 match flexed to national audience availability :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys are used to being in the national spotlight, which explains why they have the moniker of “America’s Team”. In two weeks, Dallas will host the Cardinals in a huge battle for NFC supremacy as they currently sit at 9-4 and 10-3 respectively. It was set for the early kickoff but flexing it makes it eligible to be America’s Game of the Week.

Could Cowboys OC Kellen Moore be top candidate for Jaguars head coach opening? :: Cowboys Wire

Jacksonville moved on from head coach Urban Meyer on Thursday after just 13 games into his first season, putting an end to a situation that seemed doomed from the start. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys offensive coordinator Moore and his innovative offensive mind could be pursued.

Giants DBs hit hard by COVID as motivated Dak Prescott, Cowboys come to town :: Cowboys Wire

New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney along with cornerbacks Adoree Jackson and Aaron Robinson have been added to the Reserve/COVID list just ahead of their matchup with the Cowboys on Sunday. This comes at a terrible time as Prescott, who has struggled as of late, heads into the contest highly motivated to turn things around.

Cowboys Wire Podcast: Is Parsons team MVP? DPOY? Giants are how bad? :: Cowboys Wire

Micah Parsons is getting a lot of press for his extraordinary season, but should he be the front runner for the highest defensive honor? A look back at the win in Washington and forward at the trip to New York.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says he's healthy but admits, 'I'm not playing my best ball' :: ESPN

Prescott came back from a calf injury in Week 9 against the Denver Broncos and has struggled ever since. This led some to believe maybe he wasn’t fully healed from the ailment. Prescott put that notion to bed when saying he was fully healthy this week, but after eight touchdowns and six interceptions since his return, he conceded that his playing has been lackluster.

5 Bucks: Parsons Makes DPOY Case; New X-Factor :: Mothership

NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks discusses several intriguing topics that include the Defensive Player of the Year case for Micah Parsons, how Dan Quinn has improved the Cowboys defense immensely since 2020, Prescott possibly being in a slump, and more.

Report card, snap counts for Week 14: Cowboys at Washington :: Cowboys Wire

Dallas picked up a much-needed NFC East win against Washington last Sunday. Zeke Barrera of Cowboys Wire dives into the snap counts for the Cowboys players and gives a letter grade for each position group.

Sometimes, you have special players making plays that defy X's and O's. The Cowboys did: Dan Quinn Report :: The Athletic

The final score of 27-20 in favor of the Cowboys against Washington last Sunday made it look better than it was. Dallas dominated the matchup by tallying five sacks, forcing four turnovers, and scoring a defensive touchdown for the second straight game. To put together a performance like this means several players had to make impact plays, and Bob Sturm of The Athletic breaks down some of the biggest ones the Cowboys made against their hated division rival.

Cowboys at Giants: 3 bold predictions for Sunday’s matchup :: Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys could wrap up the NFC East and secure a playoff spot on Sunday, and what better way to do that than on the road against the 4-9 Giants. Matt Holleran makes several bold predictions about the battle such as Dak Prescott and the Cowboys pass-rush having big performances in a blowout win.

5 things we need to see when the Cowboys visit the Giants :: Blogging The Boys

The Giants aren’t a good football team and the Cowboys, if they play with a sense of urgency, should win on Sunday. However, Tom Ryle of Blogging The Boys breaks down what positives need to come out of the Cowboys getting this big NFC East victory such as Prescott getting his mojo back as well as offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Jayron Kearse the poster child for Cowboys' unexpeceted defensive prowess :: Cowboys Wire

Sometimes players exceed expectations, and Cowboys’ safety Kearse has done that and more in 2021. He understands that the Cowboys’ defense has a long way to go, but he believes they have the pieces in place to bring a sixth Lombardi trophy to Dallas.

